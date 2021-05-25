The minister urged to set a deadline for the revision of the abortion law

The Minister of Health has been asked to publish the terms of reference and a timeline for a review of Irish abortion law.

The revision is introduced in the Law on Abortion after three years from its inception.

However, the All-Stakeholder Group on Health and Sexual and Reproductive Rights (SRHR) said it is currently unclear how the Department of Health intends to conduct the review.

The group has called for the creation of a review group, with an independent chair, who has expertise in health and sexual and reproductive rights.

The National Women’s Council has also called for an independent review process.

Research published by the organization shows that women in rural and marginalized backgrounds face additional challenges in accessing abortion services in Ireland.

At least one person a day is traveling to the UK for an abortion according to the newspaper, most of which are later procedures.

The study marks the third anniversary of the referendum on the Eighth Amendment, when the public voted to legalize abortion services in Ireland.

‘Using Abortion in Ireland: Meeting Every Woman’s Needs’ shows that one in ten GPs is providing abortion services here.

However, access is said to remain “particularly difficult” for those who are told their child has a severe or fatal fetal anomaly.

The research, which explores the experiences of abortion services since their introduction in 2019, comes before a review of current abortion legislation.

Dr. Sinead Kennedy of the University of Maynooth conducted interviews with community and hospital service providers, as well as activists, throughout November and December 2020.

Looks at the experience of people who have access to abortion services, as well as the experience of service providers in order to identify barriers to access.

The report says that outside urban centers, abortion services are limited, especially in the northwest.

Currently, there is no forecast in Co Sligo and a round trip of up to 100 km to Donegal or Roscommon is required to enter a GP twice – three days away – with the possibility of a third visit if a scan is required.

A doctor reported that a Donegal-based woman, who needed a scan, traveled a 10-hour return trip to a Dublin hospital on public transport the same day.

The latest available statistics show that in 2019, 375 Irish people traveled to England and Wales for abortions. Most sought help during the second trimester and almost 20% of them had received a diagnosis of fetal abnormalities.

Under Article 11 of the legislation, the inclusion of the 28-day deadline in the definition of “condition that could lead to fetal death” was not included in the general scheme – this, according to the report, has created difficulties in clinical practice.

Over half of the participants referred to the legislation as “restrictive” and argued that it was forcing them to travel for an abortion in conditions not “fatal enough” but absolutely would not

survive “.

The report recommends that the legislative review process should be fully independent of the Government and led by a specialist in reproductive rights and equity-based health care, and the review team should consist of a panel of experts, including service users. , service providers and reproductive rights. attorneys

Organizations such as Medical Discontinuation Ireland, which provides support for parents who experience a fatal pregnancy abnormal fetus, reported that many women continue to be denied care in Ireland because of the 28-day guidelines.

The director of the National Women’s Council said the 12-week limit is causing major problems for women and that many do not realize they are up to ten weeks pregnant.

Speaking at RT Morning Ireland, Orla O’Connor said it was really important that the review take these issues into account and said women are in the best place, along with their doctors, to decided when to access these services.

She said women whose first language is not English also report delays in accessing services, while some women are forced to travel because the abortion pill may have failed.

In addition, she said, people who have been given a diagnosis of a fatal fetal abnormality are still traveling for services because doctors need to be able to predict a fetal mortality within 28 days, which is very difficult for to be done.

General practitioners support the continuation of telemedicine

Telemedicine was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic and all the doctors interviewed for the newspaper “enthusiastically supported” the continuation of a post-pandemic telemedicine option.

General practitioners also noted that while most women are happy for the first consultation to take place remotely, most opt ​​for a personal appointment for the second consultation.

The Abortion Support Network (ANS) also provided an overview of gaps in service delivery in Ireland and some of the reasons why people travel.

ASN helps people living in Ireland who need to travel to access abortion services abroad,

The network was contacted by 235 people who were resident in the Republic of Ireland, asking about abortion services between January 2019 and June 2020.

Some people contacted ASN at 11 weeks four days, 11 weeks five days and 11 weeks six days pregnant after being told they were “too far away” to receive treatment in Ireland.

Pregnancy is dated from the first day of the last menstrual period. A three-day waiting period must elapse before an abortion can occur.

At least five women who believed they were under 12 weeks, based on their recent period, scanned to over 12 weeks at meetings in Ireland.

ASN also encountered many cases where women did not realize they were pregnant until they were in or over 12 weeks.

More than 25 clients had an early medical abortion in Ireland, which failed, and they were then over 12 weeks.

The review will be challenged by the DT and Senators who are against the legislation.

On May 12, Independent TD Carol Nolan introduced the fetal pain relief bill in Dáil for long-term abortions with the support of ten other TDs.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has described “the harshness of the new regime that makes it lawful for the State to end the life of a living individual” as difficult to understand.

He has said that because of his stance on human rights he was suspended by Sinn Féin and forced to leave the party.

“It was a matter of conscience and compassion for me – I have always believed, throughout my political activism, that everyone has value and everyone should be protected.”

The Pro-Life campaign has issued a statement saying the Government created a very “sanitized” picture of the abortion regime that would work in the event of repeal.

She said now that the opposite has happened “they do not want to talk about it or deal with the reality of what they have created”.

Eilís Mulroy has said the movement considers what has happened to be an absolute betrayal of women and their unborn babies, but she said it is “quite realistic to know that it will take time to come to terms with the reality of what the new law really includes “.