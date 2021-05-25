New photo of Princess Latifa appears as UK was asked to intervene





She comes as a third Instagram photo appears to show Princess Latifa, in a mall in Dubai, looking blank at the camera as she sat at a coffee table next to a sharpener. Former Secretary of State Peter Hain told the Guardian: British ministers must stop dragging their feet on Princess Latifa and demand proper evidence of her life and freedom. These pictures are very far from her. Why is she not allowed to speak directly to journalists, for example? Lord Hain is one of many peers who have urged the UK to take a more intrusive role in defending the royal right to liberty. READ MORE This includes seizing the wealth of her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The ruler of Dubai is one of the richest heads of state in the world and is also the vice president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A photo is supposed to show Latifa with a friend in Dubai / through REUTERS Her father said he considered this a rescue mission. Fearing for her life, she then sent secret video messages to friends accusing her father of holding her hostage. This villa has been turned into a prison, she said. All windows are locked closed. There are five police officers outside and two women police officers inside. I can not even go out to get fresh air. Basically, I’m a hostage. In the video, she also claimed she was threatened with shooting if she did not cooperate with official statements issued by her father. Sheikh Mohammed is often described as close to the Queen because of their mutual love of horse racing and he has been a guest at the royal box in Ascot. Another image apparently showed the princess sitting next to two other women / Instagram The UK and the UAE have close trade, security and political ties. Last week, three photos of the missing princess were posted online. Last Thursday, a photo was shared on Instagram apparently Latifa was sitting next to two other women in a mall in Dubai, Mall of the Emirates (MoE). Latifa’s friends told the BBC that they knew the other two women and that Latifa had known them. On Saturday, another photo was posted on the same account showing the princess and a friend on the terrace of an Italian restaurant called Bice Mare with the Dubai skyline in the background. The title read: Beautiful food in Bice Mare with Latifa earlier. Latifa is one of the 25 children of Sheikh Mohammed. The UN Office of Human Rights has sought evidence of life from the rulers of the United Arab Emirates. David Haigh, co-founder of the Free Latifa campaign group, gave an update in a statement last week. We confirm that there have been some potentially significant and positive developments in the campaign, he said. We do not intend to comment further at this stage, another statement will be issued in due course.

