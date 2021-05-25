Dozens of Palestinian journalists say they have been blocked by WhatsApp





by AFP GAZA CITY, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES The WhatsApp messaging app has blocked the accounts of dozens of Palestinian journalists following this month’s fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Islamic rulers, journalists said. Shortly after a ceasefire took effect at 2:00 a.m. Friday (2300 GMT Thursday) ending 11 days of deadly conflict, two journalists in the Gaza City office of AFP received notifications from WhatsApp in Arabic informing them that their accounts were blocked. Other journalists, in occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank as well as Gaza, said their accounts had also been blocked. A crew from the Qatar-based satellite news channel Al Jazeera said their accounts were later restored after they lodged complaints with the owner of WhatsApp Facebook. The vice-president of the Palestinian Journalists’ Union, Tahseen al-Astall, said that “about 100 journalists” in Gaza had seen their accounts blocked. “As a necessary part of reporting on both sides of the conflict, Gaza journalists receive statements from Hamas, including through WhatsApp, even though the Palestinian militant group has been blacklisted by the European Union and the United States, accused of belonging to” groups and entities involved in terrorist acts ”. The Arab Center for Social Media Development said blocking WhatsApp accounts was not an isolated incident. In a new report, the group, based in Israel’s third city of Haifa, documented 500 cases in which Palestinian “digital rights” were violated between May 6 and May 19. “Content and accounts were removed, reduced and restricted, hashtags were deleted and archived content was deleted,” the report said. Some “50% of these reports were about Instagram, 35% Facebook, 11% Twitter and 1% Tik Tok. “Companies have not provided an explanation for the deletion or suspension in most of their responses to users,” the report said. “However, the reasons presented to the users included hate speech, violation of community standards, seeking proof of identity among others.” We have seen an “escalation against the Palestinian digital rights” in recent weeks, 7amleh Mona Shtaya’s campaign told AFP. Social media remains an important tool for Palestinians, many of whom believe that traditional media coverage does not adequately capture the reality of the crisis. Tensions came to a boil earlier this month over the eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah to pave the way for Israeli settlers. Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire in Gaza have killed 253 Palestinians, including 66 children, and injured more than 1,900 people in 11 days of conflict since May 10, the Gaza health ministry said. Rockets and other fire from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including an Arab-Israeli child and teenager, an Israeli soldier, an Indian and two Thais, doctors say. About 357 people in Israel have been injured.







