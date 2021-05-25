Thousands evacuate to India as strong Cyclone Yaas is closer Coronavirus pandemic news

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated to the lowlands of the two Indian states and relocated to cyclone shelters to escape a powerful storm surge towards the east coast.

Cyclone Yaas is set to turn into a very severe cyclonic storm with steady wind speeds of up to 177 kilometers (110 miles) per hour, the Meteorological Department of India said on Tuesday.

The cyclone is expected to land early Wednesday in the states of Odisha and West Bengal.

The cyclone which comes amid a devastating coronavirus outbreak complicates India’s efforts to deal with these crises just 10 days after Cyclone Tauktae hit the west coast of India and killed more than 150 people.

At 0830 IST, SCS Yaas about 280 km southeast of Paradip. To further intensify and overcome the northern shores of Odisha-West Bengal between Paradip and Sagar Island near the north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, at noon on Wednesday, May 26 as a very Severe Cyclonic Storm. pic.twitter.com/U03UVjILj9 Meteorological Department of India (@Indiametdept) May 25, 2021

Thousands of emergency personnel have been deployed to the two states’ coastal regions for evacuation and any possible rescue operation, said SN Pradhan, director of India’s National Disaster Response Force.

The Indian Air Force and Navy were also on standby to carry out the relief work.

Motorcycles and fishing boats have been told to shelter until further notice after forecasters warned of high tide waves.

In West Bengal, authorities were trying to relocate tens of thousands of people to cyclone shelters. Officials said at least 20 districts in the state will feel the burden of the storm.

Evacuations in coastal districts and the Sundarbans mangrove forest, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, began on Sunday, said West Bengal Disaster Management Minister Javed Ahmed Khan.

We need to evacuate nearly half a million people to schools (and) government offices, which have been turned into cyclone centers to provide shelter to these people, Khan told the AFP news agency.

In Odisha, a state already plagued by coronavirus infections, authorities evacuated nearly 15,000 people living along the coast and relocated them to cyclone shelters, senior officer Pradeep Jena said.

Fishermen move their boats to safer land as a precaution against Cyclone Yaas at Puri beach on the Bay of Bengal coast in Odisha [AP Photo]

In a televised speech Monday, Prime Minister Naveen Patnaik called on people who relocated to cyclone shelters to wear double masks and maintain social distance.

He urged authorities to distribute masks to evacuated people. We need to face both challenges simultaneously, Patnaik said.

In neighboring Bangladesh, authorities asked all fishing boats and trawlers over the northern Bay of Bengal and the deep sea to move closer to shore before approaching Yaas.

A weather bulletin from the country’s Meteorological Department in Dhaka said ships should leave the seaports of Chattogram, Mongla, Coxs Bazar and Payra.

In Sri Lanka, the weather bureau warned island nation fishermen not to go out into the Bay of Bengal.

This cyclone brings double problems for millions of people in India as there is no break from COVID-19. The country is being hit by a second major cyclone in two weeks and is hitting areas where COVID infections and deaths have been at record levels, said Udaya Regmi, head of the South Asian delegation to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Red (IFRC) said in a statement.

Indian Red Cross volunteers are working together with authorities to support the safe evacuation of people who are in the direct path of the cyclone, preparing dinghies in the event of storms and floods and relief supplies such as food rations , said Regmi.

Scientists say cyclones in India are becoming more frequent and changing climate patterns have made them more intense.

Last May, nearly 100 people died in Cyclone Amphan, the strongest storm in more than 10 years to hit eastern India, including West Bengal. It flattened villages, destroyed farms and left millions without power in eastern India and Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh’s coastal areas, thousands of people are still recovering after recent years Cyclone Amphan, with more than 100,000 still living in temporary shelters, the IFRC said in its statement.

We have not been able to repair the damage to our home from the last cyclone. Now another cyclone is coming, how are we going to stay here? said Samitri, who uses only one name.