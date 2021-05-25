Yair Lapid, Avigdor Lieberman paint deal though coalition is still a long way off





The agreement covers matters of religion and state and the construction of new hospitals in the Negev and Galilee. Under the agreement, Liberman will be finance minister, his number two in the MK Oded Forer party will chair the Knesset Finance Committee, and the party will receive two more portfolios, which are expected to be the development of the Negev and Galilee and the ministries. of Aliyah and Integration. Yesh Atid is trying to reach an agreement with any party that will join the coalition and then present a ready-made government to Yamina leader Naftali Bennett. New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar is causing trouble, however, by refusing to finalize a deal until it is clear Yamina will join. Lapid sent Meretz MK Esawi Frey to submit a bill that would dissolve the Knesset if a coalition could not be formed, so it would be clear to the public that it would be Bennett’s fault that he did not join the government. Yesh Atid asked Likud to support the bill. Yesh Atid also revealed that his negotiating team had made significant progress towards forming a coalition when it met with Yisrael Beytenu, Labor and Blue and White on Monday morning at Ramat Gan’s Kfar Maccabiah hotel and congress center. Lapid told his Yesh Atid faction the chances of forming a government were not yet great, but he “would not leave a stone unturned” in the effort. To that end, Lapid personally met on Sunday with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, Labor leader Merav Michaeli and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} “In the coming days, I will do everything to form a government,” he said. “Anyone who wants to come and talk: My door is open. We will sit down, we will talk, we will think together how to build the best possible government for the State of Israel and the citizens of Israel. ” Lapid said he had not spoken to Bennett recently and that he thought coalition talks could continue until the last minute before his term ends on June 2nd. a silver plate. But Bennett continued to play hard to get involved, telling his Yamina faction that a change government was not possible. When The Jerusalem Post asked Bennett No. 2, MK Ayelet Shaked, after the meeting if she thought a deal with her party could end next week, she said: “I do not see it happening.” Asked if she felt an obligation to complete the process before the presidential election to allow President Reuven Rivlin to come full circle, she shook her head no.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos