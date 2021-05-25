SP leader Azam Khan Critical but Stable, Diagnosed with Lung Fibrosis and Cavity

Lucknow: The condition of Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan has deteriorated once again. Khan, who is being treated at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow after being found infected with Covid-19 at Sitapur Prison, is currently receiving oxygen relief. He has been diagnosed with fibrosis and cavities in his lungs.

According to doctors, his health is critical, but stable at the moment. On the other hand, the health of Azam Abdullah’s son is said to be satisfactory.

Azam Khan’s condition is serious but under control at the moment. The treatment is being done under the supervision of expert doctors. He was suffering from a lack of oxygen due to fibrosis in his lungs. After which his support for oxygen has increased to five liters per minute, said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, Medical Director of Medanta Hospital.

The Samajwadi Party leader had to be transferred to the hospital ICU after his condition deteriorated in Sitapur Prison. His son Abdullah also moved to Lucknow with him. Both father-son pair had come out positive for Covid-19 a few days ago.

Khan has been held in Sitapur prison for more than a year along with his wife Tazeen Fatima and son after they were handed over to Rampur court. Khans’s wife, however, had secured a condition a few days back.

The three have raised numerous cases against them by the Yogi Adityanath government for their connection to various incidents of robbery and land breach.

