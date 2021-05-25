Two Congressional leaders receive announcements; party members ‘manipulated’ media label in 11 m tweets- The New Indian Express

from PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi police have sent notices to two Congressional leaders in the ‘Covid toolkit’ case, urging them to join the investigation into a complaint in the matter, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer confirmed that reports were given to Congress social media leader Rohan Gupta and MV party spokesman Rajeev Gowda about the investigation.

“These are not new announcements. These announcements were submitted about 8-9 days ago based on a complaint received from Congress. They were asked to join the investigation so that it could help us continue the investigation,” he said. officers.

A thorough investigation into the complaint is still being conducted by the Delhi Police special cells team and no FIR has yet been registered in the matter, officials said.

On Monday, the Delhi Police Special Cell sent a notification to Twitter India regarding the investigation of a complaint about the alleged ” COVID toolkit ”, asking it to share the information on the basis of which it had classified a tweet linked by the BJP spokesman Sambit Patra as “manipulated media”, officials had said.

Police teams also landed at the microblogging site offices in Lado Sarai in Delhi and Gurgaon on Monday evening.

“The Delhi police team went to the Twitter office to send a message to Twitter as part of the routine process. This was necessary as we wanted to ascertain who is the right person to send a message to, after responding from Twitter India MD have been very vague, “Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal had said BJP had accused Congress of creating a ” toolkit ” to tarnish the image of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO | Congress criticizes ‘raid’ on Twitter offices, calls it attempt to ‘kill’ freedom of speech

However, Congress has denied the allegation and claimed that BJP is propagating a false “tool” to defame it.

Last week, Twitter labeled as a “manipulated media” a tweet from Patra in the alleged “toolkit”.

Twitter says it “can tag Tweets that contain media (video, audio and images) that have been fraudulently altered or fabricated.”

Biswal said Delhi Police are investigating a complaint in the vehicle package case.

“It seems that Twitter has some information which is not known to us and based on which they have classified it (Patra’s tweet) as such. This information is important for the investigation. Special Cell, which “He is conducting the investigation, wants Twitter, which has claimed to know the basic truth, to clarify,” he said.

The government had earlier asked Twitter to remove the “manipulated media” tag as the case is pending before the law enforcement agency and made it clear that the social media platform could not judge when the case is under investigation.

BJP leaders, including Patra, have posted numerous tweets attacking Congress over the alleged “package of tools.”

Meanwhile, Congress on Tuesday demanded that Twitter put the manipulated media label on the tweets of some union ministers for allegedly spreading false and malicious propaganda against the party.

Congress Secretary-General and Chief Spokesman Randeep Surjewala wrote to Twitter Director for Justice, Politics and Trust and Security Vijaya Gadde and his Deputy Adviser and Vice President (Legal) Jim Baker, calling for tougher action against 11 union ministers for allegedly spreading false and forged documents.

Surjewala has claimed that the “counterfeit, fabricated material” and the allegations made under #CongressToolkit Exposed by various ministers are identical to the material that has already been labeled as “manipulated media” by Twitter.

He claimed that the theme of Toolkit’s forged document was created by certain BJP leaders to gain unjust and erroneous political advantage by spreading potentially dangerous, false and fabricated material through their Twitter gloves against the Indian National Congress. and its executives.

The union ministers against whom Congress has called for action are Giriaj Singh, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prahlad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Thawarchand Gehlot, Harsh Vardhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Gajendra

Surjewala said, “it is a fact that people tend to believe ‘true’ and take their face value, any information that is posted directly by a Government Minister of the Government of India through his official / verified Twitter account.”

“Therefore, it becomes increasingly necessary to mark, ‘manipulative media’ (sic), in all such tweets made by the Government of India Ministers in the forged guidance document created above by the BJP,” he said. in his appeal.

“It is reasonable to expect that the aforementioned individuals will be treated with the same meter as applies in other cases where the Twitter platform has been misused to transmit counterfeit and fabricated material,” he added.

READ ALSO | Delhi Police teams descend on two offices on Twitter after announcement was issued regarding the ‘COVID toolkit’ probe

This comes a day after the Delhi Police Special Cell sent a Twitter message to India regarding the investigation of a complaint about the alleged ‘COVID toolkit’, asking it to share information on the basis of which it had classified a related tweet from its spokesperson BJP Sambit Patra as “manipulated media”, with two police teams descending on the offices of the microblogging site in Lado Sarai in Delhi and Gurgaon on Monday evening.

Earlier, Twitter labeled the tweets of BJP leaders Sambit Patra and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as “manipulative media”.

Congress has accused BJP leaders, including union ministers, of misusing the Twitter platform to distribute fake and fabricated material.

Congress had previously complained to Delhi police about registering an FIR against BJP executives for allegedly spreading “false” information about the Congress package.

NSUI has already registered a FIR against Raman Singh and Sambit Patra in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where Congress is in power.