Cyclone Tracker Yaas | Yaas to intensify into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm in the next 12 hours

Cyclone Yaas is likely to make a descent near Balasore north of Odisha at a speed of 155 km / h to 165 km / h, catching at 185 km / h, around noon on May 26, he said. Monday Met department.

A massive evacuation machine has been launched in all low-lying areas and stormy pockets, following IMD predicting a tidal wave of 2-4.5 meters during Yaas landing, officials had said.

Here are the latest updates:

Yaas to intensify into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm in the next 12 hours

Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas is likely to intensify further into a very Severe Cyclonic Storm over the next 12 hours, a bulletin of the Kolkata Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) said on Tuesday.

The cyclonic storm that centered in the center-east and west-west neighbor of the Bay of Bengal moved northwest at a speed of about 17 km / h in the last six hours. Around 0830, it was located about 280 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 380 km southeast of Balasore (Odisha), 370 km southeast of Digha (West Bengal) and 370 km southwest of the Sagar Islands (West Bengal).

Summer very likely to cross the northern shores of West Odisha-Bengal between Paradip and Sagar Island near north Dhamra and south of Balasore, at noon on Wednesday, May 26 as a very Severe Cyclonic Storm, GK Das, deputy director and executive said RMC.

High level of anxiety during the fall in Yaas: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that nine worthless people had been evacuated from the coastal areas of the State as part of the impending Yaas cyclone.

Ms Banerjee told reporters that Yaas land would coincide with the full moon tide, which raises the risk of breaking embankments in some areas.

Water in rivers and seas is blown during the tide of the full moon. One can easily look at the Ganga and see how much water has risen, she said.

Once the route becomes clearer, Odisha speeds up the evacuation

With a very severe cyclonic storm, Yaas, predicted to cross the Odisha coast between Bhadrak and Balasore districts, the State government on Tuesday accelerated the evacuation of people from the lowlands and brought more areas under its disaster management operation .

We had started the evacuation process by Monday. So far, more than 60,000 people have been evacuated. People are also showing interest in moving to safer places. Hopefully the evacuation process will be completed by evening, said Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Aid Commissioner.

According to the State KRS, the State has identified 860 permanent shelters and 6031 additional shelters which together can accommodate 7.5 lakh people.

However, we are not setting any target for evacuating people. We have asked the district administration to keep all public buildings in the affected areas open for emergency situations, he said. Five senior IAS officers assigned to oversee cyclone preparedness are operating in close coordination with district administrations.

Calcutta HC cancels all issues listed for May 26-27

Newsagency ANI says the Calcutta High Court has canceled all hearings listed for May 26 and 27, in response to a warning issued by the Meteorological Department of India (IMD) about the cyclonic storm.

Bay of Bengal, pushing Yaas, hotter than usual

Climate scientists say the Bay of Bengal, where the Yaas click was created, is at least two degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. The northern bay of Bengal is extremely warm with temperatures up to 32C. The distance to earth is short, preventing it from absorbing that energy and intensifying into an extremely heavy cyclone, said Roxy Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, on Twitter.

In general, cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are wild and cause considerable destruction. Cyclone Amphan was a super cyclone that devastated West Bengal in March last year. It was the strongest storm to hit the east coast of India since the 1999 super cyclone that hit Paradip, Odisha. Before Amphan, Cyclone Fani in 2019 also hit Odisha, causing major damage that lasted for weeks.

Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to provide all assistance in ensuring the safety of the people

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called on party employees to provide all assistance in ensuring the safety of people who will be affected by Cyclone Yaas.

“#CycloneYaas is moving towards Bengal and Odisha from the Bay of Bengal. I urge congressional staff to provide all assistance to ensure the safety of those affected,” Mr Gandhi said in a tweet.

The former Congressman urged people to follow all precautions.

Energy services in Bengal better prepared than Amphan time

The two power companies in West Bengal on Monday claimed they are better prepared for Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to hit the state and Odisha on May 26, than they were before last year’s storm, Amphan.

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL) and private enterprise CESC Limited, which supplies power to Kolkata and neighboring areas including Howrah, said they aim to minimize consumer concerns.

Both the CESC and the WBSEB set up emergency call centers to receive complaints.

For CESC, the numbers are 3501-1912 / 4403- 1912/18605001912.

The dedicated 24 hour WBSEB control room numbers are 8900793503 and 8900793504.

Odisha, Bengal faces evacuation

As the Yaas hurricane system heads toward the northern Odisha-West Bengal coast, several thousand people have decided to evacuate from the coastal districts of both States.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the State was in the process of evacuating about 10 people trapped in the cyclone shelters. We have about 4,000 shelters for cyclones, where evacuees will be given shelter to minimize loss of life. Twenty of the 23 districts will be affected by Yaas.

The Odisha government said it had mobilized disaster response forces and evacuated people from low-lying areas before the cyclone. However, the government is facing a dual challenge of relocating large numbers of people to safer places and following the COVID-19 guideline. Additional cyclone shelters have been identified for patients with COVID-19.

Cyclone Yaas to have mild impact on AP, says Jagan

YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said Andhra Pradesh is expected to be spared much of the impact of a nearby cyclone called Yaas.

At a review meeting, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to take steps to mitigate the cyclone impact.

Officials informed the Prime Minister that they have informed the Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district authorities about the forthcoming cycle.

Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to ensure that COVID patients did not face any problems and that there were no interruptions in the supply of oxygen and electricity to hospitals.

He suggested that alternative oxygen sources be adjusted in case supplies from plants in Odisha are cut off due to the cyclone.

Flight services at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsuguda airports may be hit by cyclone

India Airports Authority (AAI) on Monday said flight operations at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsuguda and Durgapur airports are likely to be hit by Cyclone Yaas, while instructing other airports in the eastern region to be on standby a possibility of change in the path of cyclonic winds.

He also said the country’s civil aviation authorities are taking all precautions and maintaining close control over the movement of the cyclone, which is approaching the east coast of the country. While flight operations at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsuguda and Durgapur airports are likely to be affected by the cyclone; Ranchi, Patna, Raipur, Jamshedpur, Bagdogra, Cooch Behar, Vizag and Rajahmundry airports have been instructed to be on standby in the event of cyclonic winds changing course, the AAI said in a statement.

Kerala to receive dense isolated rainfall

Some districts in Kerala are likely to receive heavy isolation rain until Wednesday under the influence of Cyclone Yaas which formed in the Bay of Bengal.

The Meteorological Department of India (IMD) has put Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki on alert until Wednesday, given the likelihood of heavy isolated rainfall.

Other districts can expect low to moderate rainfall.

There are no fishing curbs along the Kerala coast, said the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).