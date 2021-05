Sri Lanka prevents Tier II oil spill from X-press Pearl container flare

ECONOMYNEXT Sri Lanka is preparing for a Tier II level oil spill that ignited when several containers carrying chemicals caught fire, said the head of the Indian Ocean Islands maritime defense agency. Sri Lankan Port Authority fire brigades lit the first fire on May 21 and were keeping an eye on it while the containers were hot when the fire started again. We are planning it at the next level, and we declare it as a possible Tier II oil spill, said the Chairman of the Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority Dharshani Lahandapura. We have a mechanism called the incident management team. They have been activated since day one and we have drafted all the requirements, expertise, resources and manpower in case of oil spill and they are on standby. The container ship had about 300 tons of fuel on board. The fire started in the containers mounted on the deck. Harbhours Fisheries State Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said the fishing areas were under threat from the oil spill. < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> There are signs of #oil leak in the ocean from the ship X-Press Pearl. Departments i # Fishing is working together with MEPA, Navy, CoastGuard and other authorities to contain and clean up oil spills to minimize damage to #marine environment. pic.twitter.com/2dDP781inX Kanchana Wijesekera (@kanchana_wij) May 25, 2021 Among its 1,400 containers were at least 25 with nitric acid and some cosmetics, according to a Sri Lankan Navy statement. Concentrations of nitrogen dioxide and carbon dioxide had increased, he said. The situation was under control, Lahandapura said. But last night due to wind patterns and the low pressure situation taking place in the area the fire escalated and there were some explosions in the container but not in the boat. Several containers had fallen from the blazing ship into the sea MEPA has also notified the regional coastal environment and maritime organizations such as the International Maritime Organization and the South Asian Environmental Corporations to get their help if the situation escalates. However if there is a spill we will not have time to get their help because it is very close to the coastal area and within a few hours it will reach the coast, Lahandapura said. But we are trying within local stakeholders (Navy, Air Force and port authority) to avoid fire first. As the fire worsened, the crew was evacuated. Sri Lankan Port Authority fire brigades are still battling the blaze. The X-press Pearl is now about 50 miles off the coast of Sri Lanka. (Colombo / May 25/2021)







