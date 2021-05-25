Get ready for big political fights over carbon accounting

Sign up to receive the Green Daily newspaper in your mail every day of the week.

We have learned a number of new terms during the course of the pandemic: R number, variants, herd immunity, mRNA, etc. These concepts are often foreign and complicated, but they help both policymakers and the person on the street understand the crisis. When faced with an existential challenge, we all learned a little scientific jargon.

This is something we will have to do while also tackling climate change. Consider the claim of Prime Minister Scott Morrison made in April that Australia had reduced its emissions by 19% in 2019 compared to 2005 levels. It was an attempt to burn the image of his coal-contaminated country at a climate summit convened by US President Joe Biden.

Turns out it was a neat accounting trick. “Australia has made minimal progress towards net zero and its emission trends are among the worst in the developed world,” he said. new study from the Australian Institute completed. She found that the reduction claim is only possible if you include the land use sector, which includes forests, agriculture and other similar emissions. Without it, Australia’s emissions from fossil fuel use and industry increased by 6% in 2018, compared to 2005.

Harvesting cherries The accounting method determines Australia’s emissions history Source: UNFCCC



“In a zero-net world, we know that the elephant in most countries’s room is a fossil fuel,” said Pep Canadell, chief research scientist at the CSIRO Center for Climate Science. “You can not let the energy sector cut emissions at the last minute. “It’s a multi-billion dollar problem that you change over the decades.”

It’s not that land use emissions don’t matter. The latest analysis from Global Carbon Project shows that, globally, the sector added 6.5 billion tonnes of emissions in 2019. This is almost one fifth of emissions from the use of fossil fuels in that year.

“But it is important to differentiate because we have great uncertainties in emissions from land use,” Canadell said. Unlike the calculation for the burning of fossil fuels, emissions from agriculture and forestry are difficult to measure and often these measurements rely on methods that provide emission reductions based on the avoidance of a hypothetical polluting activity.

These accounting methods are not just a matter of government maintenance. These land use emissions will be crucial to the upcoming COP26 negotiations in Glasgow in November. Countries will have to find a way to agree rules relating to Article 6 of the Paris Agreement that will create a new carbon market to help public and private entities to trade offsetting. The purpose of the market is to reduce emissions, but without clear accounting and strict regulations there is a large the risk of green washing.

Consider the most common type of carbon offset available in voluntary markets today: avoiding deforestation. He works on the principle that, in an effort to meet the goals of climate, the world will have to avoid deforestation. And because so many people depend on forests for their livelihood, it is probably possible to pay those people to find alternatives that will help preserve forests.

To measure whether deforestation has been avoided, project developers must assume a certain basic deforestation rate, say 1% per year. After the start of the project, if the deforestation rate drops to 0.5%, then the project developer can create compensation based on 0.5% of the emissions avoided because some trees were not cut down. Companies can then buy these compensations to reduce emissions from their carbon balances.

But these voluntary markets often fail. Without strict regulations, sellers can manipulate baselines to create as much credit as possible. This suits buyers for whom a large volume of loans is available at cheap prices. Neither side is stimulated to actually reduce emissions, even though that is the premise that brought them together.

Even if the compensation has actually reduced emissions, there is also the risk of double counting. A company must delete emissions from their accounts and the country in which the compensation project exists also cancels the same amount of emissions from its national inventories. This is not just theory. One of the reasons that Article 6 negotiations have failed in previous COP meetings is it is said that because Brazil opposed the term “double counting” that appears in the regulation governing the new carbon market.

As the world becomes more serious about tackling climate change, get ready for more carbon accounting fights developed in technical language, with which we will all need to become more familiar.

Akshat Rathi writes the newspaper Net Zero, which examines the competition in the world to reduce emissions through the lens of business, science and technology. You can email him with feedback.

