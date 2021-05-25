Imprisoned Kremlin critic Navalny says he faces a new criminal case





Imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said On Tuesday, Russian authorities opened a new criminal case against him for allegedly insulting a judge. Navalny, 44, is already serving two and a half years in a prison colony outside Moscow on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated. He has also been accused of “stealing” donations to his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and setting up an organization that “violates the identity and rights of citizens”. “My third crime being investigated by the highest investigative authority is insulting Judge Akimova,” Navalny wrote.

Judge Vera Akimova convicted and fined Navalny in February on charges of defaming a World War II veteran who had appeared alongside public figures in a television commercial promoting President Vladimir Putin’s constitutional reforms. The reforms, passed in a public vote last year, allow Putin to stay in power until 2036 if he chooses to run for his fifth and sixth presidential terms. Navalny faces 10 years in prison on charges of misappropriation of 356 million rubles ($ 4.8 million) donated to BFK and four years on charges of setting up a group that “violates citizens’ rights”. Navalny joked on Tuesday that “my powerful crime syndicate is growing. I am committing more and more crimes. ” “More and more investigators are busy with me instead of nonsense like murder, robbery and kidnapping,” Navalny said in the Instagram post held by his aides. His lawyer Olga Mikhailova i tha Interfax that Navalny is a suspect in all three criminal cases. Navalny has faced a host of criminal charges since returning to Russia in January from Germany, where he was recovering from a poison attack he blames on Putin. A Moscow court is expected to hear a separate case next month on adding the network of BBK and Navalny regional offices to a list of “terrorist and extremist” organizations ahead of key elections this autumn.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos