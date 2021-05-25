International
Where can Americans travel? What you know about the limitations of COVID-19 worldwide
As more Americans get COVID-19 vaccines, many hope to make up for the holidays they had to postpone last year. There are many places that allow travelers from the United States, but each country has its own rules for entry, and some have restrictions or prohibitions on arriving within their borders.
American travelers should also keep in mind that they will have to follow US rules to return home.
Here’s what you need to know about international travel:
Current State Department travel advisors
Just because a place is allowing tourists does not mean there is no risk of going there. The State Department is advising Americans not to travel or “review trips” to almost any international destination because of COVID-19. To see the latest updates on travel advisors, check State Department website.
Travel back to the US
If you decide to travel internationally, you will need to get one COVID-19 negative test within three days of leaving the country you are returning from, or confirm that you have recovered from the coronavirus within the last 90 days. Currently, vaccination against COVID-19 does not exclude people from the need for a negative test.
How to look for the restrictions of a specific place
To find the latest entry requirements for each site, check this list on the State Department website, which links to US embassy sites for each country. Each page has a section called “Entry and Exit Requirements” as well as information about the COVID-19 situation in the country.
Here is a brief summary of travel restrictions in different parts of the world:
Africa
Most countries in Africa are allowing American tourists as long as they test negative for COVID-19 within three days of leaving the US Some, such as Ghana, request another test upon arrival. Morocco is a place that is restricting travelers only to visitors who have reservations at Moroccan hotels or business people invited by a Moroccan company.
The State Department warns against travel to several African countries for reasons other than COVID-19, including terrorism and civil unrest.
Asia
Many countries in Asia have closed their borders to US tourists including Japan AND India, which is facing one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks. China is allowing travelers who have valid residence permits and visas, but there are specific visa requirements, and testing and quarantine protocols are also in place. South Korea AND Thailand are leaving American tourists, but they must provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test and quarantine upon arrival.
Australia and New Zealand
Both Australia AND New Zeland are not allowing tourists to enter.
Canada
Canada is only allowing essential travel, which does not include tourism or recreation.
Europe
The European Council has recommended that European Union members ease restrictions on allowing vaccinated travelers, but EU countries have not yet formally adopted the recommendation. Currently, each country has its own limitations. Greece is allowing U.S. travelers who test negative for COVID-19 before arriving or proving they are fully vaccinated. Others, like United Kingdom, have both testing and quarantine requirements. France AND Germany are among the countries that currently do not allow US citizens to enter, with a few exceptions.
Puffin Island, which is not an EU member state, is allowing anyone who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter without undergoing testing or quarantine.
Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean
Non-essential travel is limited across the U.S.-Mexico border until at least June 21, 2021, but Americans can visit Mexico by plane. A negative COVID-19 test is not required to enter.
Most islands in the Caribbean require negative COVID-19 tests to enter. Some, including Aruba AND Bahamas, also require visitors to purchase COVID-19 health insurance. Dominican Republic is a site that does not have a testing requirement.
Costa Rica is open to Americans without any testing requirements, but other Central American nations require negative COVID-19 tests prior to arrival.
Middle East
Israeli and parts of United Arab Emirates are among the countries that allow American tourists to meet certain requirements, including negative COVID-19 tests.
In addition to its COVID-19 travel advisors, the State Department warns against travel to several countries in the Middle East for reasons including terrorism and civil unrest.
Russia
Of Russia borders are currently closed to U.S. citizens, with a few exceptions.
South America
Every country in South America has a Do Not Travel adviser from the State Department, including Brazil, who has seen one of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks.
Some places, such as Argentina AND Chile, are closed to American tourists. Others, including Bolivia AND PERU, are allowing U.S. travelers, but there are testing and quarantine protocols.
