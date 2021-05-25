How should the West handle Lukashenko’s threat to the international order?

(Photo by Valery Sharifulin / TASS / Getty Images.)

Alexander Lukashenko’s 27 years in power in Belarus have been marked by assassination, brutality and oppression. The majority of the international community considers him illegal, especially after his attempts to steal last August’s presidential election. Now Lukashenko, the head of Europe the last dictatorship, has written a new chapter in the authoritarian book entitled State-Sponsored Air Piracy and Hijacking.

On Sunday, Lukashenko ordered a military plane to seize a commercial aircraft while flying over Belarus airspace and forced it to land on the pretext that it had a bomb on board. In the Ryanair flight passenger manifesto from Athens to Vilnius on Sunday was Roman Protasevich, a prominent Belarusian journalist and founder and former editor-in-chief of the popular Telegram Nexta and Nexta Live channels, and his Russian girlfriend. Lukashenko had prosecuted Protasevich as a terrorist charged with simply admitting his criticism of the regime.

Belarusian and / or Russian agents and the exact role of Russia here is unclear, but the two spy agencies working closely together had tracked down Protasevich at Athens airport and on board the flight. They, in turn, informed the security forces in Minsk that Protasevich was on board, along with his Russian girlfriend. As the plane flew over Belarusian airspace, Belarusian air traffic control authorities alerted the pilots to a possible on-board security threat, there was no such threat and directed the pilots to land in Minsk. In fact, the state of Belarus hijacked the plane. Pratasevich and his companion, Sofia Sapega, were immediately arrested and taken away by authorities.

On Sunday, Lukashenko clearly crossed a line into a new form of state-sponsored terrorism that poses a major challenge to the rule-based international order. Anything less than a lenient punishment from the international community will surely encourage other authoritarian leaders Erdogan, Putin, Xi, and so on. Carry out similar air piracy actions to suppress human rights and democracy activists in the future. This would be based on a growing trend of transnational dissent oppression that has been shocking documented by Freedom House over the past year.

The international community must identify Lukashenko and his regime as state sponsors of terrorism. His removal from power must become the clear goal of the West. One way to do that would be to demand an end to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s vital support for Lukashenko. Such a request, in fact, should become a precondition for President Biden to accept at the expected summit with the Russian leader next month. After all, how can Biden meet a leader who endorses, if not fully supports, terrorism? If Putin chooses Lukashenko over Biden, he will tell the world everything he should have known about the Russian leader. Putin and Lukashenko are scheduled to meet later this week in Sochi.

But symbolic actions cannot be the end of it. Needless to say, ordering a military aircraft to seize a passenger plane and force it to land to enable the arrest of a passenger on board is a gross violation of international law, including Chicago Convention, which established the essential principles of international aviation. This is like kidnapping and kidnapping. Falsely claiming there was a security threat on board just to catch a regime critic put the lives of all 120 passengers and crew in danger and should make all air travelers nervous every time they flew over the territory of an authoritarian regime.

The United States and the European Union, along with any other law-abiding and democratic nation in the world, should immediately designate Lukashenko as a terrorist and the regime as a state sponsor of piracy. The implications of this will no longer mean any interaction with him or his trainers. The respected part of the international community does not negotiate with terrorists. It also means that the goal of the democratic community of nations should be its removal from power. Lukashenko has long been a threat to his people, but Sunday’s incident reveals that he represents a greater threat to Europe’s civilized values ​​and to its wider citizens.

No international flight should fly over Belarus airspace. Flights within and outside the country should be suspended, and Belavia, the carrier of the Belaruss national flag, should be banned from operating anywhere abroad. We are looking at preliminary steps in that direction: Great Britain has suspended Belavia’s permission to act and ordered flights to the UK to avoid Belarusian airspace. BE, at a meeting Monday evening, called on EU carriers to do the same and called on member states to adopt the necessary measures to stop excessive flight of EU airspace by Belarusian airlines and to prevent entry into EU airports. At the same time, land borders with neighboring states must remain open to give those who have to leave the tyrannical Lukashenko regime that opportunity.

The United States and the European Union must demand an immediate session of the UN Security Council to condemn Lukashenko’s actions and demand the immediate release of Pratasevich and Sapega. This will force Russia’s ambassador to the UN to defend Lukashenko’s actions and reveal to the world that Moscow is with a terrorist leader. Let’s see if Beijing takes a similar position.

Left unaddressed, this move by Lukashenko sets an incredibly dangerous precedent and will be a matter of time before other authoritarian leaders repeat Lukashenko’s range. Thus, NATO should consider setting up a response mechanism where NATO military aircraft would respond to any attempt by Lukashenkoor any other authoritarian regime in Europeto to force a passenger plane.

This, of course, becomes dangerous, as no one wants to see NATO aircraft engage militarily with a hostile air force from another country, and some of those countries may actually be members of NATO, but no one should not want to see what happened over Belarus airspace on Sunday happen again. NATO members may perhaps think better of this idea as they consider it, but even a discussion in the North Atlantic Council and the Military Committee would have a beneficial effect on possible copying.

This is not a time for expressions of concern, harsh condemnation and handcuffs from the international community. This is a time to take action and move to liberate Belarus and Lukashenko’s world once and for all. The Kremlin does not like it, but if they continue to support it, they will support a terrorist. Putin gave $ 1.5 billion in financial aid to Lukashenko last fall when the Belarusian leader was under pressure from Western sanctions and mass protests at home. The Russian leader has stood by his counterpart the same as Belarus for years even though the two do not like each otherand doubled since the events of last August, when Belarus KGByes, this is what is still called and other security services harshly hit the opposition and demonstrators protesting against Lukashenko stealing last August’s election.

In response to the Sunday kidnapping, Russian officials made it clear they were staying with the terrorist Lukashenko and air pirates. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, insisted that international aviation authorities should assess whether or not this followed international norms. I can not comment on anything in this situation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters that Belarus had treated the incident with an “absolutely reasonable approach”.

There were many reasons why Bidens’ offer to hold a summit with Putin was a bad idea before Sunday’s incident. The internal situation in Russia is becoming more ugly day by day, as evidenced by the horrific treatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Russian forces continue to threaten Ukraine, and Putin continues to support the Assad regime. Russian hackers continue to wreak havoc on elections, pipelines, and other Western targets. Just last week, Putin stated, “Everyone wants to bite us or bite us something, but those who would like to do so should know that we will remove their teeth so that they can not bite.” The development of our army is the guarantee of this. This does not sound like a leader interested in improving bilateral relations.

Now Biden must insist that Putin end with words and make his support for Lukashenko and make it a precondition for any summit next month. Biden already has it agreed that Putin is a murdererwill he still meet with the Russian leader if he also supports a neighbor, initiating a new and improved method of undermining and challenging the rule of law-based international order?

David J. Kramer, Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Work in the George W. Bush Administration, is a longtime member of the Vaclav Havel Center for Human Rights and Diplomacy and director of European and Eurasian Studies at Universities. Florida International Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs. Eric S. Edelman is a former undersecretary of defense for policy and advisor to the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments.