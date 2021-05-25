The International AIDS Society announces Montreal as the host city for AIDS 2022





Tuesday, May 25, 2021: IAS The International AIDS Society announced today that the 24th AIDS 2022 International AIDS Conference will be held in Montreal, Canada, and practically from July 29 to August 2, 2022 with pre-conference meetings beginning on July 27 2022. We know there is still a lot to do in the fight against HIV and AIDS, said the Honorable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health of Canada. In 2022, Canada will look forward to AIDS 2022 so that we can continue our commitment to end the global HIV and AIDS epidemic. We remain committed to our 95-95-95 goals, moving towards reconciliation with indigenous peoples and reducing stigma and discrimination. By bringing together local and international partners, we can redouble our collective efforts to improve the health of all our citizens and end the fight against HIV and AIDS. AIDS 2022, the world’s largest conference on HIV and AIDS, will bring together scientists, policymakers and grassroots activists. In the face of COVID-19, the global HIV community came together to implement the lessons learned from decades of pandemic response. It is now critical to bring back the HIV response, said IASC President and International Co-Chair of AIDS 2022 Adeeba Kamarulzaman. AIDS 2022 will be a key moment to once again galvanize the scientific, policy and activist communities to push the response forward. We owe it to hundreds of thousands of people who still die from AIDS-related illnesses every year. Advances in COVID-19 science, particularly the rapid development of valuable vaccines, have revived discussions about HIV prevention and treatment. Following the discovery of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are closer than ever to an effective HIV vaccine and even on the road to a cure, said Jean-Pierre Routy, AIDS 2022 Local Co-Chair. Advances in testing and treatment have improved the global response. The communities most affected by HIV continue to strive for greater involvement and responsibility. Montreal welcomes our colleagues and allies from around the world at a truly exciting time for HIV research, policies and programs. To ensure equal access for people from low- and middle-income countries, IAS will support personal participation and virtual participation through an ambitious scholarship program. This will include providing data and internet devices to help bridge the digital divide for people in resource-constrained environments. Canada previously hosted the 1989 International AIDS Conference in Montreal, which is remembered as the moment when advocacy first took first place; the 1996 international AIDS conference in Vancouver, which first reported the efficacy of triple-combination antiretroviral therapy; and the 2006 International AIDS Conference in Toronto, which focused on responsibility. Vancouver also hosted the 2015 HIV Science Conference on HIV Science. Tourisme Montral, the city’s tourism office, will serve as an official AIDS 2022 conference partner. Registration will open in November 2021. For more information about AIDS 2022, visit www.aids2022.org.

Categories: | Tags: | Number of Views: (108) | Return

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos