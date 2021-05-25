Therese Coffey: Indian variant hotspots should consider if vacations are essential





P people living in eight areas of England under the new Covid-19 leadership – including Hounslow – should consider whether a half-term holiday abroad is really necessary, a Cabinet minister said. Labor and Pension Secretary Therese Coffey was asked on ITVs Good Morning Britain if people in these areas should go on holiday bookings already booked on a green list of foreign destinations such as Portugal. She replied: I will not give individual travel instructions .. The guideline is very clear … that people need to consider if it really is essential. The new instruction to combat the Indian variant Covid-19 B.1.617.2 includes: READ MORE * Avoid traveling in and out of affected areas if it is not essential, for example for work (if you cannot work from home) or education. * Meet outside rather than inside where possible. * Keep 2 meters away from people you do not live with (unless you have created a support bubble with them), this includes friends and family you do not live with. * Get tested twice a week for free and isolate yourself if you are positive. * Keep working from home if you can. * Get vaccinated when offered, and encourage others to do the same. The other seven areas subject to the new guidance are Bedford, Blackburn with Darwen, Bolton, Burnley, Kirklees, Leicester and North Tyneside. Meanwhile Sadiq Khan today raised with a minister whether the advice not to travel to and from Hounslow in addition to essential travel could have an impact on Heathrow Airport. The Mayor of London also spoke with the Minister for Vaccines Nadhim Zahawi about the fact that the Capitals Strategic Coordination Group, including Mr Khan, had not been told about the new Covid-19 guidelines for the West London district and seven areas of other in England. Mr Zahawi was also asked about the consequences for municipalities around Hounslow. He is understood to be raising these issues within the government. Amid the confusion, Labor MP Ruth Cadbury, whose Brentford & Isleworth constituency includes parts of Hounslow township, wrote on Twitter: Hahaha Keep away from the @LBofHounslow area ?! Does anyone at @DHSCgovuk understand the Picadilly & A4 line through town hall are the main roads between Heathrow and Central London? Was there any plan to actually discuss this with the Council (or maybe even looking at a map)?

