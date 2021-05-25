Poland PGE may avoid power plant shutting down as Czechs decide to drop environmental lawsuit in EU





Shares in Poland’s largest company rose with news that talks between Polish and Czech leaders were advancing, well anticipating an agreement to resolve a court case threatening to use a strategic power plant. PGE SA jumped up 4.7% on Tuesday after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the two countries were on the verge of a settlement and saw gains when Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said his country would not withdraw the lawsuit yet as talks continue. The case poses a great danger to Poland, The most coal-dependent country in the European Union, as it threatens the energy supply of 3 million households. It could also have sharp relations with Brussels at a time when Warsaw is desperate for more funding from the bloc to fund its green revolution. Poland was told by an EU court last week to stop the Turow lignite mine until a final decision is reached on a case regarding risks to Czech groundwater around the giant pit. Undoubtedly, Poland has rejected the interim order, arguing that it would force the closure of the power plant adjacent to the PGE, which supplies 7% of the country’s electricity. “Given the tightening of cross-border co-operation with the Czech Republic, it seems we are already very close to an agreement,” Morawiecki said after meeting with Babis on the sidelines of an EU summit. co Morawiecki said that as part of the agreement, Poland would co-finance projects in the Czech Republic worth 45m euros ($ 55m) to help maintain groundwater levels affected by the Turow mine, which is located just kilometers from the border. . Babis said he was pleased talks with Poland had begun but stressed that the Czechs will not withdraw their trial as no agreement has been finalized. A spokeswoman for the Czech Ministry of the Environment said Poland had agreed in principle to its demands and that a bilateral agreement would have to be signed before Prague could consider ending the issue. “Risks of operational and financial turbulence in PGE have been neutralized,” said Kamil Kliszcz, an analyst at MBank SA. If confirmed in a final agreement, “a consensual solution is also positive for future negotiations on the Polish energy transition plan, as ignoring the European Court ruling would complicate these talks”. Failure to reach an agreement would cost the state-controlled PGE up to 13.5 billion zlotys ($ 3.7 billion), according to its website. PGE will help fund cross-border projects. Its shares traded at 9,518 zlotys, up 1.6% on the day, at 12:20 pm in Warsaw. – With the help of Lenka Ponikelska and Peter Laca (Updates with comments from the Czech Prime Minister, analyst and actions from the first paragraph.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos