International
Cabinet clears foreign relations of professional bodies ICoAI, ICSI
NEW DELHI: The central government on Tuesday approved the partnerships that professional bodies of cost accountants and enterprise secretaries have signed with similar foreign units to facilitate mutual recognition of qualifications.
The partnerships were signed by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICoAl) and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) with various foreign organizations such as the Australian Institute of Public Accountants, the UK Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments, the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accounting and the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators (also known as the UK & Ireland Chartered Governance Institute) as well as the Sri Lankan Institute of Certified Management Accountants, said in a statement official after the meeting of the union cabinet, which approved the co-operation.
“These links seek to facilitate mutual recognition of qualifications and a range of collaborative activities for knowledge sharing, experience sharing and technical cooperation,” the statement said.
Mutual recognition of vocational education is of interest to India which has a strong service industry. Earlier this month, India decided to sign an agreement with the UK to liberalize the visa regime that would facilitate the easier movement of people including skilled professionals between the two countries.
On Tuesday, the government also decided to have a new Consulate General of India in Addu City in Maldives. The Maldives occupies an important place in the First Neighborhood policy and its vision of security and growth for all in the region, another official statement said.
India and the Maldives share ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious and commercial ties immersed in antiquity.
“The opening of a Consulate General in Addu City will help increase India ‘s diplomatic presence in the Maldives and make it commensurate with the existing and aspired level of engagement,” the statement said. Increasing the diplomatic presence will provide access to market for Indian companies and boost their exports.This would have a direct impact on boosting domestic production and employment in line with India ‘s goal of self – reliance, the statement added.
On Tuesday, the Union cabinet also decided to create a director post at the National Academy of Disaster Response Force, Nagpur.
