Details of the review of abortion legislation needed, Donnelly told

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has been asked to outline arrangements for reviewing abortion legislation, on the third anniversary of the referendum to repeal the eighth amendment to the constitution.

The Abortion Act provides for a review of legislation three years after its implementation, and Fianna Fil Senator Mary Fitzpatrick said the legislation has worked for many women but has not been perfect.

The National Women’s Council (NWC) reported in a letter marking the third anniversary of the referendum that only one in 10 GPs provide abortion care and coverage remains a significant barrier to accessing services in rural areas and communities. marginalized.

Ms Fitzpatrick said some women in disadvantaged situations are most at a disadvantage when only 10 of the 19 maternity services in the country are providing abortion care.

About 98 percent of miscarriages occur before 12 weeks but 30 women are estimated to have traveled to the UK for an abortion during the Covid-19 pandemic, she said.

Can you imagine the loneliness, the pain, the pain, and needing to deal with strangers and justify a journey that no woman would have ever wanted to take.

Ms Fitzpatrick added that legislation to create safe zones around abortion care facilities is still pending and she said that in 2019, around 375 women with an Irish run traveled to the UK for a conclusion. The NWC said most of those women were seeking care in the second trimester.

She called on Mr Donnelly to confirm that an independent expert would lead the review.

She said all stakeholders should be engaged with, more critically, women who have used abortion in Ireland, but also in the UK, and those who have been accused of providing abortion care in the UK in order for the recommendations to be be evidence-based and immediately done.

Independent Senator Sharon Keogan said that in repealing the Eighth Amendment to abortion we effectively see the unborn as a non-person.

She said that while we all want to support reproductive health, we need to look at the rights of the unborn.

Ms. Keogan said we were told they would be rare, but 6,666 are the number of abortions that have occurred since the introduction of the legislation.

I would like to think that this Dil would be compassionate when he looked at the legislation and was compassionate towards the unborn as well.

Fine Gael Sen. Martin Conway, referring to the NWC report that 10 percent of GPs provide advice and support for abortion, said it is very, very disturbing to hear reports that so many GPs have chosen this.

The Clare-based senator said my fear is that women in rural Ireland in particular are being extremely affected by this decision.

It is disturbing to hear that so many people find it necessary to go to England to terminate a pregnancy, alone and without support.

He said the legislation needs to be reviewed and amended to reflect these challenges and difficulties in the system.