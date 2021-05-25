The Czechs reappoint the old health minister after losing four to eight months





A woman lights a candle to commemorate all the Czech victims of the Czech coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, May 10, 2021. REUTERS / David W Cerny

Czech Health Minister Petr Arenberger resigned on Tuesday after less than two months in office after coming under media scrutiny over property and other business relations, becoming the fourth health minister to step down in eight months. His portfolio, in a country that has suffered one of the world’s highest levels of coronavirus infection per capita, is turning to Adam Vojtech, who last September when the epidemic situation worsened significantly after a summer of restrictions. relaxed. With four months to go before the election, the opposition said Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s personnel policy was chaotic and resembled the Medieval Astronomical Clock in Prague’s Old Town Square, which shows the revolving statue of saints every hour. Vojtech was replaced last year by an epidemiologist and army reserve colonel – who left after being caught breaking pandemic restrictions while visiting a restaurant. Another minister was forced to step down after disagreements with Babis and under pressure from President Milos Zeman, who had unsuccessfully demanded that the government buy the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Arenberger was director of the Prague hospital before joining the government on April 7, when the Czech Republic was emerging from its worst COVID-19 wave to date. Daily infections have slowed significantly, from peaks of about 17,000 in January and March to 695 reported Monday. Vaccinations in the country of 10.7 million have accelerated to over 80,000 every day of the week and restaurant shops and terraces have reopened amid a gradual easing of restrictions. Arenberger stepped down following pressure from media reports about the number of properties he owned, one of which had been leased to the hospital he had run. He was also faced with scrutiny over clinical trials at his private clinic and the privatization of an apartment in downtown Prague. He has denied wrongdoing. On Tuesday he said an erroneously concluded asset declaration was likely to have sparked speculation. The Czech Republic has the second highest number of deaths per capita in the world from the new coronavirus, according to our World Data. As of Tuesday, 30,041 were registered as having died from COVID-19. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

