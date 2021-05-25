Mysterious air base being built on the volcanic island near Yemen

A mysterious air base is being built on a volcanic island near Yemen located in one of the world’s essential naval points for both energy shipments and commercial cargo.

While no country has claimed Mayun Island air base in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, transport traffic associated with a preliminary attempt to build a massive runway across the 3.5-mile-long island years ago was linked to the United Arab Emirates. .

Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government now say the Emirates are also behind this latest effort, although the UAE announced in 2019 that it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi-led military campaign fighting the Hemen Hemenas rebels.

This seems to be a long-term strategic goal to establish a relatively permanent presence, said Jeremy Binnie, Middle East editor at Janes open source intelligence company, who has been following construction in Mayun for years. Maybe it’s not just about the war in Yemen, and you’ve seen the shipping situation as quite important there.

Emirati officials in Abu Dhabi and the UAE Embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.

The track on Mayun Island allows anyone who controls it to project power into the strait and easily launch air strikes on mainland Yemen, which has been ravaged by years of war. It also provides a base for any operations in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and nearby East Africa.

Satellite images from Planet Labs taken by the Associated Press showed that trucks and graders were building a 6,070-meter runway on the island on April 11th. By May 18, that work seemed complete, with three hangars built into a runway south of the runway.

A runway of that length can accommodate attack, surveillance and transport aircraft. An early effort began in late 2016 and was later abandoned as workers attempted to build an even larger runway longer than 9,800 meters, which would allow heavier bombers.

Military officials with Yemen say the internationally recognized government, which the Saudi-led coalition has supported since 2015, says the UAE is building the runway. Officials, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity as they had no authority to inform reporters, say Emirati ships have been transporting military weapons, equipment and troops to Mayun Island in recent weeks.

Military officials said the latest tension between the UAE and Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi came in part from an Emirati request for his government to sign a 20-year lease for May. Emirates officials have not acknowledged any dispute.

The initial, failed construction project came after the Emirate and allied forces took the island from Iran-backed Houthi militants in 2015. By the end of 2016, satellite images showed the construction taking place there.

Tugboats accompanied by Dubai-based Echo Cargo & Shipping and transporters and carriers from Abu Dhabi-based Bin Nawi Maritime Services helped bring the equipment to the island in that first attempt, according to tracking signals recorded by the data firm Refinitive. Satellite images at the time show they unloaded equipment and vehicles at a temporary seaside port.

Echo Cargo & Shipping declined to comment and Bin Nawi Maritime Services did not respond to a request for comment. The latest transport data does not show registered vessels around Mayun, suggesting that anyone who secured the seal for the final construction turns off their ships Automatic Identification System tracking equipment to avoid identification.

Construction was initially halted in 2017, probably when engineers realized they could not dig through part of the volcanic islands light features to include the site of the old island runway. The building was seriously resumed at the new runway site around Feb. 22, satellite photos show, weeks after President Biden announced he would end U.S. support for the Saudi-led offensive against the Houthis.

The prominent decision by the Emirates to resume construction of the air base comes after the UAE dismantled part of a military base it ran in the East African country of Eritrea as a breeding ground for its campaign in Yemen.

As the Horn of Africa has become a dangerous place for the UAE because of competitors and local war risks, Mayun has a small population and offers a valuable place to monitor the Red Sea, said Eleonora Ardemagni, an analyst at the Italian Institute for International Policy Studies. The region has seen an increase in attacks and other incidents.

The emirates have moved from a foreign policy of energy projection to a foreign policy of power protection, Ardemagni said. This increases their ability to monitor what is happening and prevent potential threats from non-state actors close to Iran.

The Irans Revolutionary Guard Quds Expeditionary Force was told it would conduct a similar operation on a long-haul cargo ship near Yemen before being spotted by an Israeli attack.

Mayun, also known as Perim Island, sits about two miles off the southwestern tip of Yemen. World powers have known the strategic location of the islands for hundreds of years, especially with the opening of the Suez Canal connecting the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

The British held the island until their departure from Yemen in 1967. The Soviet Union, allied with the Marxist government of southern Yemen, improved the Mayuns naval facilities but used them only infrequently, according to a CIA analysis in 1981. This is likely due to the need to bring water and supplies to the island. This will affect the new air base also because Mayun has no modern port, said Binnie, Janes analyst.

However, the base may be of interest to US forces. US troops operating from Yemen’s Anad Air Base carried out drone strikes targeting al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula until Houthi’s advance forced them to withdraw in 2015. The Department of Defense later acknowledged that US troops on the ground supported the Saudi-led coalition. Mukalla in 2016. Raids by special forces and drones have also targeted the country.

US Army Central Command did not respond to a request for comment. The CIA declined to comment.