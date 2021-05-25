The second major storm in 10 days forces India to evacuate one million

A powerful cyclone is set to collide in India early Wednesday, the second in less than two weeks, with authorities evacuating more than a million people at a time when the nation is facing the world’s worst Covid-eruption explosion. 19.

Cyclone Yaas, the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane, will cause heavy rainfall in the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha, with wind speeds of up to 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour, according to the Meteorological Department of India. Sea levels could rise four meters above regular tides and flood low-lying areas, she said.

West Bengal has so far relocated about 900,000 people to various aid centers, state Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters on Tuesday. About 370,000 people, including state government officials, police, army officers, rehabilitation workers and volunteers, are working together to address the situation, she said.

More than 200,000 people have already been relocated from Odisha coastal areas to safer locations and the operation is still ongoing, Pradeep Jena, the additional chief secretary of state, said in a text message. Sealing and fortifying doors and windows in hospitals and Covid-19 health facilities are also being done, he said. The government has identified more than 6,500 pregnant women with birth dates before June 1 and is transferring them to hospitals as a priority.

The latest storm follows a severe cyclone that hit the west coast last week – the worst in over two decades in the western state of Gujarat – killing dozens after a barge drowned at sea. The eastern region was hit by a cyclone in May 2020 with similar winds speed, while another in 2019 pushed the authorities to evacuate millions of people.

Storm time presents some challenges for the already stressed authorities in the country, viz struggling with a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Infections have strained India’s health system and overcrowded crematoria and hospitals. They have also spread to rural areas, where about 70% of the nation’s 1.3 billion people live.

Federal Interior Minister Amit Shah urged state governments to provide adequate energy reserves for hospitals, laboratories, cold vaccine stores and other medical facilities, the ministry said in a statement.

High Alert

Ports, refineries and plants were on standby. Indian Oil Corp., largest processor, stopped the discharge of crude oil to Paradip in Odisha and urged ships to move 250 nautical miles off the cyclone route, according to a spokesman.

The weather department advised fishermen to discontinue operations in the area and return immediately to shore. The storm could damage homes and roads, disrupt train traffic and disrupt energy and telecommunications services, she said in a statement.

In neighboring Bangladesh, the government has prepared three times more storm shelters than are usually needed to accommodate people evacuated from coastal areas, said Enamur Rahman, the state minister for disaster management. But the country does not see any major damage from the cyclone as it is likely to move towards Odisha, India, he said.

Children are sheltered during heavy rains in Allahabad on 19 May. Photo: Sanjay Kanojia / AFP / Getty Images

Both Paradip Port Trust and Dhamra Port said all moored vessels will move to a safer area at sea, while those next to the vessels have been asked to keep their main engines ready to move at sea in a brief notice.

Oil seekers in the Bay of Bengal have been urged to take all precautions to maintain safe operations, the General Directorate of Hydrocarbons said in a Twitter post. Oil and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said as a precaution all major oil and steel industrial units along the east coast will operate with minimum manpower for the next two to three days.

Authorities are cautious this time after a fatal accident last week. The Indian Navy retrieved 70 troops after a barge and a towing boat, working for the state Oil & Natural Gas Corp., sank after Cyclone Tauktae hit the west coast on May 17th. The Navy forced the rescue of 188 people, but some are still missing.

– With the help of Debit Chakraborty, Dhwani Pandya, Arun Devnath and Swansy Afonso

