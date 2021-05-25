Twitter India offices are being visited by police following the tagging of a tweet by Modi’s party





Twitter TWTR Social media giant to co-operate with an investigation into a tweet posted earlier this month by a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The police visitedoffices in the capital Delhi and the city near Gurugram late Monday to orderSocial media giant to co-operate with an investigation into a tweet posted earlier this month by a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The tweet was posted on May 18 by BJP spokesman Sambit Patra. It included a photograph of a document he said was created by the country’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress. picture listed tips on how to discredit Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tackling his Covid-19 pandemic government.

Patra claimed the document was a “PR exercise” by the Congress party with the help of “friendly journalists” and “influencers”. Congress said BJP leaders were spreading “forged documents “and complained to local police and Twitter.

Twitter labeled the tweet as “manipulated media” on Friday. On its website, the social media company says it “may tag Tweets that include media (video, audio and images) that have been fraudulently altered or fabricated.”

Delhi Police issued a notice about him Managing Director of Twitter India, Manish Maheshwari, the same day, declaring that a “preliminary investigation” was being carried out in the document that Patra attributed to the Congress party. In a statement Monday, police confirmed the visit to the Twitter offices, adding that the move was “part of a routine process”. “This was necessary as we wanted to ascertain who is the right person to send a notice,” police said, adding that “responses” from Maheshwari “have been very vague.” Twitter did not respond to requests for comment from CNN Business. Twitter does not share user numbers, but according to India, the platform has 17.5 million users in the country. The Indian government and Twitter have clashed over a number of issues this year as authorities crack down on dissent in the country. Tension has raised questions about censorship in India and has left social media firms like Twitter in a difficult place While Twitter ultimately complied with part of the order, it refused to take action against journalists, activists or politicians. In February, for example, the government ordered Twitter to get a lot of accounts while farmers protested Modi’s new agriculture laws.While Twitter ultimately complied with part of the order, it refused to take action against journalists, activists or politicians. And in April, the platform removed some tweets in connection with Covid-19 at the request of the Indian government, including some who were critical of Modit’s treatment of a brutal second pandemic wave. Social media giants in India have until the end of this month to be respected new, stricter rules that were released earlier this year. The rules require each social media company to create three roles: a “compliance officer” who will ensure that the platform follows local laws; a “grievance officer” who will address grievances from Indian users; and a “contact person” available to Indian law enforcement 24 hours a day. It is not clear if Twitter has filled those roles yet.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos