



The European Championships and the Olympics are fast approaching – and we will have plenty of Arsenal representation on the show. Go down for an update of our international calls ahead of this summer’s big tours. Kieran Tierney has been included in the Scotland final squad. The last international appearance number 3 was a World Cup qualifier against the Faroe Islands in March when he claimed three assists in a 4-0 win at Hampden Park. Scotland’s first match in Group D is against the Czech Republic in Glasgow on Monday, June 14, before facing England on Friday, June 18 in London. They complete the group stage against Croatia on home soil on Tuesday (June 22nd). Bernd Leno has been named to Joachim Low’s Germany final squad. Our stoppage is presented along with Manuel Neuer and Kevin Trapp as one of the three goalkeepers in his country’s 26-man group and he has been handed a 12 shirt for the tournament. Germany’s first match in Group F is against world champions France on Tuesday, June 15th. Die Mannschaft then hosts Portugal on Saturday, June 19, before ending the group stage against Hungary on Wednesday, June 23. All three German group matches will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Bukayo Saka has been included in England’s provisional squad, with the final shortlist of 26 people to be confirmed on Tuesday, June 1st. Our Hale End graduate was named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the March internationals against San Marino, Albania and Poland, but withdrew due to injury. The three Lions start their race against Croatia on Sunday, June 13th. A clash with Scotland continues on Friday, June 18 before their last match in the group stage against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, June 22. All Group D matches of England will be played at Wembley. Granite jacket has been named in the 29-man Swiss squad. With more than 90 appearances in his name, our midfielder was given the ribbon forever in September 2020 and is expected to lead Vladimir Petkovic’s squad in their opening match against Wales in Baku on Saturday, June 12th. Switzerland then face Italy in Rome on Wednesday, June 16th before their last Group A match against Turkey in Baku on Sunday (June 20th). Meanwhile, Gabriel AND Gabriel Martinelli have been named to the Brazil squad for their friendlies ahead of this summer’s Olympics in Japan. Our duo have two games each for the Selecao under-23s, with both Martinelli appearances coming to the United International Football Festival back in November 2019. Brazil will face Cape Verde and Serbia in their pre-tournament friendlies on Saturday, June 5th and Tuesday, June 8th, respectively. If they are named in the final squad, our duo will face Germany, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia in Group D when the tournament starts in July.

