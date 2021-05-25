Usual shrouds to mark dead bodies buried along the Ganga River removed to Prayagraj





The Uttar Pradesh district administration Prayagraj has removed the shrouds and bamboo sticks used to mark the burial sites of suspected Covid-19 patients in at least two gates (river embankments) along the Ganga, two newspapers reported on Tuesday. On Sunday evening, excavators and workers were hired at Shringverpur ghat in Prayagraj to remove the shrouds from a stretch of almost a kilometer, Dainik bhaskar reported. A similar exercise was conducted Monday morning at Gat Phaphamau, according to Hindustan. ?

, pic.twitter.com/8tcGQsSA04 – Kamal khan (@kamalkhan_NDTV) May 25, 2021 The district authorities’ directive was seen as a measure of damage control as numerous, suspected bodies of Covid-19 patients were found buried along the banks of the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh. Some of the bodies were also found swimming in the river. The district administration also claimed to have deployed a team to cover the troops after some bodies were exposed due to rain, according to India Today. The civilian team also reportedly covered the bodies with sand at the burning sites in Prayagraj. Authorities have also designated a separate burial site and appropriate timber reserves were made at the burn sites to curb burials along the Ganga. A priest in the place of Shringverpur told him Dainik bhaskar that two excavators and nearly two dozen workers removed the cloth covers and bamboo sticks Sunday evening. They were taken in a cart and later burned, the priest added. District officials were on site until Monday morning but refused to acknowledge that the cloth covers had been removed from the shallow graves. Prayagraj Police Supervisor Dhawal Jaiswal said they will investigate how the marks at the burial sites were removed, the newspaper reported. Bodies buried in the bed of the Ganga River in Prayagraj, as far as the eye can see. pic.twitter.com/EpWSO0v2pH – Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) May 18, 2021 At the Phaphamau ghat in Prayagraj, more than 100 sewer workers were hired Monday morning to remove shrouds over bodies, Hindustan reported. Niraj Singh, the regional official of the local civil body and other officials were present when the signs were removed. On May 14, Dainik bhaskar had published a ground report that over 2,000 bodies were buried along the Ganges in a 1,140 km stretch, which covers 27 districts before the river enters Bihar. The newspaper had found that more than 900 bodies had been buried in the sand in at least two places in Unnao district near the Shuklagunj ghat and the Buxar ghat. In Kanpur, 400 bodies were found near the Sereshwar ghat. Dainik bhaskar reported that police buried the bodies after learning of them. Prayagraj police have denied reports of bodies being buried along the river bank. On May 18, the same day when Dainik bhaskar had reported on the bodies being buried, the inspector general of police had asserted that no such incident had occurred. Prime Minister Adityanath, meanwhile, instructed that patrolling along the state river banks should continue to ensure that troops were not removed into the river, according to India Today. No Covid body is buried in the banks, our teams are on the vigil of 24X7 in Prayagraj of UP, @timesofindia @ADGZonPrayagraj @prayagraj_pol @kaushambipolice @fatehpurpolice @pratapgarhpol pic.twitter.com/ZCE3NkfoKO – IG Range Prayagraj (@igrangealld) May 18, 2021 On May 15, the National Commission on Human Rights also issued an advisory to the Union government and all Union states and territories, requesting a special law to protect the dignity of the dead, in view of the incidents. Read also: Covid: NHRC calls for special law to preserve dignity of dead as bodies found along Ganga River







