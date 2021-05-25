Six-Month Rule: How CJI Ramana Dismisses CBI Center Chief to Elect Rakesh Asthana and YC Modi





Two senior IAS officers BSF chief Rakesh Asthana and NIA chief YC Modi are out of contention for director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after India’s Chief Justice NV Ramana cited a Supreme Court instruction to exclude their appointments . The unprecedented move by the CJI came during a high-level committee meeting Monday evening, during which he, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury discussed the appointment of the new CBI chief. Sources suggest that initially from a list of 109 names made up of officers from the 1984-1987 groups, the DoPT initially selected 10 names for the high-power committee review and later narrowed it to six names around 4:30 p.m., one hour half before the meeting was scheduled. Rakesh Asthana and YC Modi are said to have been the Centers’ top choice for the post. READ ALSO | The panel led by Prime Minister Modi decides on three names for the post of CBI chief CJI Ramana cited before the committee the six-month rule mentioned in Prakash Singh 2006’s historic trial of police reform. This is said to be the first time the rule has been introduced during the election of a new CBI director, and the President of the Court has insisted that he be respected. WHAT IS THE PRELIMINARY JUDGMENT OF THE SITUATION? The idea of ​​the trial was to fix problems in the mandate and the election of police chiefs to avoid a situation where an officer who would retire within a few months was given the post. The Supreme Court had ruled that no official with less than six months remaining could be considered for the post of chief. With Rakesh Asthana set to retire on July 31st and YC Modi set to retire on May 31st, both will be fired immediately due to this trial. The trial of Prakash Singh is a very important milestone for police reform in India. In 1996, Singh, who had served as the DGP of UP and Assam, had moved the roof court after his retirement highlighting the most obvious gaps and bad practices in the functioning of the police in India. By 2006, the Supreme Court had realized the gravity of the problem and said it could no longer wait for governments to take action on their own. The Supreme Court then went on to issue a series of guidelines that were binding on governments and had to be obeyed until legislation on these reforms was adopted. As part of these guidelines, the six-month rule came into existence. READ ALSO | All you need to know about the 3 candidates selected by the panel led by PM Modi for the next CBI chief WHO WILL BE THE NEXT CBI CHIEF? With the CJI and the opposition leader in agreement that the six-month rule was to be implemented, the main Center elections were ruled out. The committee then zeroed out the last three names that would be considered for the post of former Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Sashastra DG Seema Bal Kumar Rajesh Chandra and special interior ministry secretary VSK Kaumudi.

