Weekend temperatures to reach 20s lows in changing ‘summer start’





Weekend temperatures could mark the “start of summer weather” as temperatures are expected to peak at 21C on Sunday.

Met ireann says early indications show a dry and sunny weekend with light breeze in the north.

Before that, it will be a few variable days with some rainfall and higher temperatures due to the continuous rise from 16C today to 20C by the weekend. Friday will start with dry and sunny weather all over the west of Ireland, but moving further east we will see rain and sleet. Temperatures are expected to rise, we spend the weekend with an increase of 18C in parts. According to Met ireann, Saturday will see the start of the first summer weather. Sunny and dry weather forecasts will be the agenda, with temperatures expected between 16C and 19C. Rain is a possibility but the day will be dominated mainly by sunlight. Sunday however is expected to be the hottest day so far with temperatures expected to reach in the low 20s. Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says temperatures can reach as high as 22C. Mr O’Reilly told Newstalk: “We can see temperatures reaching 20C or maybe even rising slightly above 20C, 21C, or 22C in some areas.” “It will also be hopefully mostly dry,” he added. “The amount of sun is a bit uncertain, but we would hope for some bright magic and especially in the east.” Mr O’Reilly says May 2021 will be remembered as a “particularly cold and wet” month, despite a warm weekend ahead. He says improving conditions in the coming days could be the start of Irish summer. “I think it will be cool and certainly a very wet May,” he said. “We will look back at the data because many weather stations may also see some record amounts of rainfall. “The summer meteorological season starts on June 1st so maybe this is the beginning of our summer and hopefully it could be a signal of what is to come.”

