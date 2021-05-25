Blinken promises US support to rebuild Gaza, to prevent a return to war

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed on Tuesday in a Middle East mission that Washington would gather support to rebuild Gaza as part of efforts to strengthen a ceasefire between the Islamic rulers of Hamas and Israel.

But Blinken made it clear that the United States aimed to ensure that Hamas, which it considers a terrorist organization, did not benefit from humanitarian aid – a potentially difficult task in an enclave over which it has control. strong.

Blinken began his regional visit to Jerusalem, where he held talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli leader, speaking to reporters with the top U.S. diplomat on his side, threatened a very strong response if Hamas resumed cross-border missile attacks.

The ceasefire, mediated by Egypt and coordinated with the United States, began on Friday after 11 days of the worst fighting between Palestinian militants and Israel in years. Now on the fifth day, she is holding on.

We know that to prevent a return to violence we must use the space created to address a larger set of fundamental issues and challenges, Blinken said.

And that starts with addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and starting reconstruction.

The United States, he said, will work to gather international support around this effort and make its significant contributions, which will be announced later in the day.

We will work with our partners, closely with everyone to ensure that Hamas does not benefit from reconstruction aid, Blinken said of the group.

Blinken will be in the region until Thursday and will also travel to Egypt and Jordan. Along with his visit, Israeli authorities allowed fuel, medicine and food destined for the Gaza private sector to enter the territory for the first time since hostilities began on May 10.

Blinken, who said he hoped to rebuild relations with the Palestinian people and the Palestinian Authority, would meet with Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank later in the day.

Negotiations between Israel and the Authority collapsed in 2014, and US President Joe Bidens’s predecessor, Donald Trump, cut aid to the Palestinians while promoting a plan that would leave Israel in control of many of the settlements it has built in the West Bank.

TWO STATES

But while Biden has said a two-state solution was the only answer to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US officials have suggested it was too early for broader peace talks.

Israel is in political flux after four final elections in two years and the Palestinians are divided by the animosity between Hamas and Abbas, which prevails in the West Bank.

Blinken said he and Netanyahu discussed other steps that should be taken by leaders on both sides to set a better course for Israelis and Palestinians.

As President Biden said, we believe that Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve to live in safety and security, to enjoy equal measures of freedom, opportunity and democracy, to be treated with dignity, Blinken said.

At least 253 people were killed in Gaza and more than 1,900 were injured, Palestinian health officials said, during fighting that saw hundreds of Israeli airstrikes.

The Israeli military put the death toll in Israel at 13, with hundreds treated for injuries as rocket rescues sparked panic and sent people all the way to Tel Aviv flooding into shelters.

Commercial buildings, residential towers and private homes across the Gaza Strip, home to 2 million people, were damaged or destroyed by the time the ceasefire was declared.

In Gaza, Palestinian officials estimated the reconstruction costs at tens of millions of dollars. Israel has blocked the territory since 2007, in what the Palestinians condemn as collective punishment. Egypt also maintains restrictions on its border with Gaza. Both countries cite security concerns about the measures.

Israel says the airstrikes hit legitimate military targets and did its best to avoid civilian casualties, including giving early warnings when it would hit apartment buildings that it said also had a military use.

The hostilities stemmed in part from Israeli police raids on the Al-Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem and clashes with Palestinians during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Violence between Arabs and Jews also erupted in several Israeli cities, and Blinken said he discussed inter-municipal unrest with Netanyahu.

Healing these wounds will take leadership at every level, Blinken said, reiterating Bidens’ condemnation of what the secretary of state called a shocking outburst of anti-Semitic attacks in the United States itself.