The meeting between Biden and Putin will take place next month in Switzerland





“President Biden will meet with President Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16, 2021. The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues as we seek to restore predictability and stability in US-Russia relations,” the White House said in a statement. a statement.

The long-awaited meeting will conclude Biden’s first international trip since taking office.

The White House sent national security adviser Jake Sullivan to Geneva this week to meet with his Russian counterpart, officials said, as details were being prepared for the meeting between Biden and Putin.

A White House spokesman declined to comment on the final location of the host city until all the details were nailed down.

The summit comes almost three years after Putin met with then-President Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland. Officials said the meeting with Biden would look very different from that July 2018 summit, during which Trump sided with Putin and openly tossed out US revelations about Russian interference in the 2016 election. It would be Biden’s first meeting with Putin since taking office. But Biden has previously met with Putin during his tenure as vice president, including a 2011 meeting during which Biden said he looked Putin in the eye and stated, “I do not think you have a soul.” Biden originally proposed a summit with the Russian President last month during a phone call, and both sides have been working to finalize details since then. Despite deteriorating relations between the two countries on issues such as Ukraine and election interference, Biden hopes to create a clear channel of communication that would avoid unnecessary surprises. Putin has seemed ready for the offer, even after the United States imposed tough new sanctions and other sanctions on Russia for, among other things, its role in a massive cyber attack on government agencies. The relationship between world leaders began a turbulent turmoil, with the US adjusting its stance on Russia by finalizing sanctions following the poisoning and imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, the SolarWinds attack and its alleged ransom setting for troops serving in Afghanistan. In an interview in March, Biden called Putin a killer, saying the Russian leader “will pay a price” for his efforts to undermine the 2020 US election. In response, the Kremlin withdrew its ambassador to the United States for the first time in more than 20 years. Putin responded to Biden’s criticism with a dry desire for “good health” and a proposal for a live televised debate. The specific agenda and format of the Swiss meeting is still being joined, officials said, and comes as Biden makes his Presidential debut on the international stage. He is scheduled to leave in early June for his first trip abroad, seeking to reassure world leaders at the G7 summit in south-west England and NATO and European Union summits in Brussels on his commitment to traditional alliances. American. He would travel to Switzerland after those meetings in the UK and Brussels. Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the first high-level meeting between the US and Russia since Biden took office. This story has been updated with additional information and reports.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak, Kylie Atwood, Nicole Gaouette and Chandelis Duster contributed to this report.

