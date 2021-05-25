Delhi adds 1,568 new Covid cases, 156 deaths; positivity rate drops to 2.14%





Delhi on Tuesday recorded 1,568 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 156 more deaths, bringing the capital burden and death toll to 1,419,986 and 23,565 respectively, according to the health departments bulletin. About 4,251 people recovered from coronavirus disease on Tuesday, and total recoveries in the national capital rose to 1,374,682 while active cases dropped to 21,739, the bulletin also showed. The Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi has dropped further to 2.14%. The number of Tuesday cases in Delhi has been the lowest since March 31, when 1819 people tested Covid-19 positive. The new cases on Tuesday are 18 fewer than on Monday, when 1,568 infections were recorded the lowest one-day increase since March 30th. Read also | Arvind Kejriwal examines preparations for the third Covid-19 wave in Delhi The bulletin of the health departments showed 73,406 tests were performed on Tuesday of which 47,494 are RT-PCR / CBNAAT / TrueNat tests while another 25,912 are rapid antigen tests. Nearly 12,000 Covid-19 patients continue to stay in isolation at home and detention areas have been reduced to 39,640. Although the Covid-19 schedule has dropped in Delhi since early May, the national capital is currently battling cases of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus. Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday that there are 500 cases of mucormycosis in the Capital and Delhi is currently facing a shortage of Amphotericin-B injections, which is used to treat fatal disease. Delhi, unlike other states and Union Territories (UT) in the country, has not yet declared mucormycosis as an epidemic. The government led by the Aam Aadmi Party has designated three hospitalsLok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) and Rajiv Gandhi Super Special Special Hospital for the treatment of patients infected with black fungus. Read also | Top Delhi doctor gives tips to fight black fungus amid alarming increase in cases However, these hospitals do not have enough injections to treat patients, Kejriwal said while addressing reporters on Monday, adding that Delhi needs 2,000 injections of Amphotericin-B every day, but the Center has only given 400-500. In terms of vaccination, over 5.14 million beneficiaries have been administered vaccine doses so far. Amid an acute shortage of doses, Delhi has currently suspended vaccination for those between 18-44 years old.

