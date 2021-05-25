In Israel, Blinken Postpones US Support for Gaza Reconstruction





JERUSALEM Israel will launch a very strong response to any new attack by Hamas militants, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Tuesday, thanking the United States for strengthening its countries’ air defenses during a visit by a senior US diplomat who tried to promote peace. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, on his first trip to the Middle East during the Biden administration, met from a country on the brink after more than 10 days of fighting with Hamas that ended in a tough ceasefire at the end of the week of the past. In short but sharp comments after their private meeting, Mr. Netanyahu said he was grateful that the Biden administration had consistently asserted Israel’s right to self-defense following the rocket attack by militants in the Gaza Strip. He said that he and Mr. Blinken had discussed how to curb Hamas, which controls Gaza, and how to help rebuild and otherwise improve the lives of the two million Palestinians living there. “If Hamas disturbs the peace and attacks Israel, our response will be very strong,” he said. Netanyahu told reporters after the meeting, standing next to Mr. Blinken.

For his part, Mr Blinken tried to keep the conversation focused on easing tensions and fulfilling what he described as urgent, humanitarian reconstruction assistance to Gaza. Cementing the ceasefire, he said, begins with recognizing that the losses on both sides were deep.

Mr Blinken was expected to push Mr Netanyahu to keep several border crossings open in Gaza to ensure that humanitarian aid could reach at least 77,000 people who were forced to flee their homes during the fighting and taken refuge in schools. maintained by the United Nations. Hundreds of thousands of people have been cut off from electricity and clean water and pockets of Gaza have been reduced to rubble after nearly two weeks of Israeli airstrikes.

Mr. Blinken also mentioned the plans of the Biden administrations to rebuild our relations with the Palestinian people and the Palestinian Authority. He would meet later Tuesday in Ramallah with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. In a bid to assert its authority, the Biden administration intends to bypass Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, which the United States considers a terrorist organization. Hamas and the Palestinian Authority are bitter political rivals and it is by no means certain that the militants will relinquish their control over Gaza. In a series of discussions with Mr. Blinken throughout the afternoon, Mr. Netanyahu and other Israeli officials also took part in what they described as another urgent threat to their stability: Iran. With US and Iranian diplomats meeting separately with world powers in Vienna, officials have noted in recent days progress in negotiations to bring the two sides back in line with a 2015 nuclear deal.

On Tuesday, Mr. Netanyahu said he hoped the United States would not simply return to the deal the Trump administration put in jail in 2018, in hopes of imposing stricter boundaries on Iran’s nuclear, missile and military programs. Mr Netanyahu said the initial agreement paved the way for Iran to have an arsenal of nuclear weapons.

We also remember that no matter what happens, Israel will always reserve the right to defend itself against a regime committed to our destruction, he said. Mr Blinken noted that the United States would continue to consult with Israel on negotiations over the possible return of the Iran nuclear deal. In discussing broader peace efforts, Mr. Netanyahu said Israel was seeking US help to expand newly established diplomatic relations with Arab or Muslim-majority nations in the Middle East and North Africa. These ties, mediated during the Trump administration, were tested during these months of unrest between Israel and Palestine, especially after the riots erupted at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, one of the holiest sites in Islam. We believe that Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve to live in safety and security to enjoy equal measures of opportunity for freedom and democracy, to be treated with dignity, Mr Blinken said. Healing these wounds will take leadership at every level of society, he said.

