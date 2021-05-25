Lack of oxygen threatens total collapse of dozens of health systems | Global development

Dozens of countries are facing severe oxygen shortages due to rising Covid-19 cases, threatening the total collapse of health systems.

Bureau of Investigative Journalism analyzed data provided by the Coalition Any Breath Counts, the NGO Street and the Clinton Health Entry Initiative (CHAI) to find the most endangered sites from oxygen depletion. He also studied data on global vaccination rates.

Nineteen countries in the world including India, Argentina, Iran, Nepal, the Philippines, Malaysia, Pakistan, Costa Rica, Ecuador and South Africa are rated the most at risk after recording large increases in demand since March at least a 20% increase while less than 20% of their population had been vaccinated.

A man maintains vigilance for his wife, who is suspected of having Covid-19, at a hospital in Lomas de Zamora, Argentina. Photos: Natacha Pisarenko / AP

There are concerns that other Asian countries like Laos are at risk, and African countries including Nigeria, Ethiopia, Malawi and Zimbabwe, which have less mature oxygen delivery systems, meaning a small increase in need may create big problems.

Many of these countries faced oxygen shortages before the pandemic, said Leith Greenslade, coordinator of the Every Spirit Speaking Coalition. The extra need is pushing health systems to the brink.

The situation last year, and again in January this year in Brazil and Peru, should have been the wake-up call, she said. But the world did not wake up. We should have known that India would happen after seeing what happened in Latin America. And now looking at Asia, we need to know that this is going to happen in some of the big cities in Africa.

Robert Matiru, who heads the Covid-19 Oxygen Emergency Task Force, told the office: We can see the total collapse of health systems, especially in countries with very fragile systems.

Hospitals in India have reported significant oxygen shortages as the country struggles with its second wave. By mid-May, India needed an additional 15.5 million cubic meters of oxygen per day for Covid-19 patients alone, more than 14 times more than it should have been in March, according to office analysis.

Oxygen provided by an NGO in Amritsar, India. Photos: Narinder Nanu / AFP / Getty

In response, India has banned all exports of liquid oxygen and cylinder.

But experts are concerned about India’s neighbors Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar, some of which rely on oxygen and equipment produced in India.

You would imagine if they start to see peaks of the same scale, then it could be even worse because India needs all the supplies, said Zachary Katz, vice president of essential medicines at CHAI.

Office data show that Nepal now needs more than 100 times more oxygen than it had in March.

Oxygen demand in Sri Lanka has increased sevenfold since mid-March. In Pakistan, which is suffering the third wave of cases, almost 60% more patients are in hospital oxygen than during the previous peak of countries last summer, according to a government minister, who warned in late April that pressure on oxygen supply was reaching dangerous levels.

The mood is extremely grim, says Dr. Fyezah Jehan, a doctor in Karachi. I think we are very scared of a situation similar to India. We were hoping for some magic to happen, and that [current] blocking can prevent a new attack of issues.

A truck is loaded with oxygen cylinders to supply private hospitals in Karachi, Pakistan. Photos: Fareed Khan / AP

The rapidly growing need for oxygen puts pressure on the health system, which it cannot meet, and we see patient deaths, Greenslade said. And this will happen week after week, month after month, if vaccine use is slow, because at this point, in many of these countries, the only vaccine coverage increases that will bend the transmission curve.

The health systems of many poorer countries could not be worse prepared, Greenslade said. From the head of state, the minister of health, the minister of finance these countries have not given priority to oxygen as an essential medicine. As we see in India, many, many people have died and continue to die every day for lack of oxygen.

Some countries have demanded that companies that produce liquid oxygen divert products from their industrial customers to hospitals. Medical oxygen accounts for only 1% of global liquid oxygen production.

Newly installed oxygen tanks fill up at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi, India. Photos: Arun Sankar / AFP / Getty

However, data from Gasworld Business Intelligence, which analyzes the global industrial gas market, shows that many of the most needy countries will still see shortages even if all local oxygen production was transferred to hospitals.

In Iraq, gas companies can produce about 64,000 cubic meters of liquid oxygen a day, a third of what Covid-19’s patients need. In Colombia, the industry can provide only 450,000 cubic meters per day, less than two-thirds of what is needed.

In Peru, gas companies can only get 80% of the oxygen they need if all the oxygen is transferred to healthcare. Currently, Peru is recording a decline [Covid] cases, said Dr Jess Valverde Huamn, who works at an ICU in Lima. However, we still need medical oxygen, especially for hospitals. There has been an ongoing struggle to find enough oxygen for patients, he said, except for a brief stretch in November and December last year, when cases plunged.

Hundreds of people in Peru wait to fill oxygen tanks outside a gas plant in San Juan de Lurigancho, Lima. Photos: Gian Mazco / AFP / Getty Images

Greenslade said: We have to ask a very critical question: why is such an essential source as oxygen confined to mining, steel, oil and gas when the weak public hospital system does not provide enough to keep babies, adults and the elderly.

These countries need to take a good look at how they are investing in medical oxygen in the health system. If oxygen capacity exists to extract mining companies, the capacity must be there for the health system to save lives.

While liquid oxygen is a major source for physicians in many countries, it does not account for the entire supply. Hospitals can also receive oxygen from factories instead of converting ambient air into oxygen and from portable concentrate machinery.

The World Health Organization, Unicef, the World Bank, and other donors and NGOs have sent hundreds of thousands of concentrators to countries to help them deal with rising oxygen needs, but producers are running out of parts.

The World Bank has warned that many countries have not applied for available emergency loans to help them update their oxygen systems. Last year the World Bank made $ 160 billion ($ 113 billion) available to countries preparing for Covid-19 and added an additional $ 12 billion this month. Cash can be used to import oxygen or increase production.

Unitaid and Wellcome have donated $ 20 million in emergency oxygen funding to low-income countries. The Global Fund has also made $ 13.7 billion in grants available for countries to use in Covid-19 response programs, including the purchase of oxygen concentrators and the construction of public oxygen plants.

Activists want fast, fast funding for oxygen supplies anywhere in the world.

Paramedics from a community-run ambulance service assess a patient with Covid-19 in Lenasia, Johannesburg. Photos: Michele Spatari / AFP / Getty

But Mickey Chopra, a senior World Bank official, said countries had applied for fan and PPE loans but not for oxygen supplies. The variants and unexpected points we have seen now have caught people by surprise, to a large extent, and the weakest point in the system has turned out to be the oxygen supply system.

Looking ahead, Greenslade would like governments to create comprehensive national medical oxygen strategies, with trained workers to provide patients with safe oxygen and to maintain and adjust equipment.

Countries need to have plans for sudden demand increases, she said. What they are doing right now is when a crisis hits, [governments] melee to bring a group together to come up with a way to manage it. But they have to get ahead of the game.

Additional reporting by Oksana Grytsenko, Anmol Irfan, Ivan Ruiz, Rizwan Shehzad, Natalie Vikhrov, Claudia Chavez and Ralph Zapata