TrailRunner International New Office in Nashville, TN | National News





NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / – TrailRunner International today announced the opening of a new office in Nashville, TN. Expansion marks the entry of the global strategic communications firm into the growing heart region United States, where the firm will bring its commitment to customer service and best-in-class talent to help customers achieve their goals. Established in 2016 and headquartered in Dallas / Fort Worth, TrailRunner International is a global strategy and communication consulting firm with offices in New York; San Francisco; Washington, DC; Shanghai; andTruckee, CA. “Our firm is proud to open a new office in Nashville, and we are excited to become part of Nashville community, “he said Jim Wilkinson, founder of TrailRunner International. “Nashville has a fantastic talent base and thriving economy, and the city reflects the best in leadership. “We are proud to be expanding into this important growth market.” Sarah Grubbs, director at TrailRunner International and a Nashville domestic, has been relocated by the firm New York office to open and serve as head of Nashville office. Grubbs brings many years of experience in crisis communications, financial communications and journalism, having previously worked at Burson Cohn & Wolfe and NBC San Diego. “Growing up in Nashville, I looked closely at the culture, businesses and community they create Nashville special, and that has only grown in recent years. At TrailRunner, we are fortunate to serve some of the most complex and important organizations in the world during the moments that matter most, “Grubbs said. “I’m happy to be back in my hometown and bring TrailRunner ‘s expertise and commitment to customer success in this market, as well as investing our time and resources in the community as good partners and neighbors.” Grubbs will join Johanna Hoopes, Managing Director for TrailRunner International, which brings with it 15 years of experience in international public affairs, crisis communications, brand building and storytelling. Prior to TrailRunner, Hoopes spent more than a decade in China building a shanghai– a firm based on public relations and event management, and as a journalist for Forbes China. TrailRunner International is hiring at all levels for it Nashville office. Current job listings can be found here: https://trailrunner.bamboohr.com/jobs/. About TrailRunner International TrailRunner International is a strategy and communication consulting firm serving key companies, institutions and individuals around the world. TrailRunner helps clients gain in today’s complex global landscape, with issues ranging from financial communications and crisis communications to international strategy and specific situations. The firm takes a team approach across various disciplines including media, law, finance and regulatory issues to address opportunities and challenges that do not fit better into traditional categories. TrailRunner is based on Dallas / Fort Worth with offices in New York; San Francisco; Nashville; Washington DC; shanghai; AND Truckee, California. Learn more at www.trailrunnerint.com. Media contact Sarah Grubbs Director, TrailRunner International 615-957-7654 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trailrunner-international-launches-new-office-in-nashville-tn-301298347.html SOURCE TrailRunner International







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos