Countdown is at the much awaited opening of Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (CLASS) – Everyone is watching the latest addition to the Las Vegas Strip: Resorts World. The long awaited opening of the resort is just a month from today!

The property will be the first new resort to be completed in the famous area since The Cosmopolitan, which opened in 2010.

But before we get into all that Resort World has to offer, we’ll take a look back in time.

On July 2, 1958, Stardust opened in Vegas as “the largest hotel in the world.” It had more than 1,000 rooms and a 16,000-square-foot casino, too big for its time.

The iconic Stardust sign was the largest of the Strip, measuring 216 meters long and rising 27 meters above the first floor of the casino. Displayed the entire solar system.

The resort was run by men linked to crime syndicates in Chicago and Cleveland, who drove millions out of the resort, a scheme that inspired the “Casino” movie. In 1983, a grand federal jury sued 15 people.

The controversy over crowd ties to the property ended when Sam Boyd bought Stardust in 1985. The modern resort casino and 32-storey tower were built in 1991.

Later that decade, at age 57, Wayne Newton signed the biggest entertainment deal in Las Vegas history. He would perform exclusively at Stardust 40 weeks a year.

In late 2006, Stardust closed its doors. Impeded on March 13, 2007.

Boyd Gaming announced that Echelon Place would become the main part of the new North Belt, claiming 87 acres, where Stardust and Westward Ho were located. It would include 3,300 hotel rooms and a $ 500 million shopping mall, but it fell victim to the Great Recession and construction was halted in 2008.

Boyd sold the Stardust site in 2013 to Genting Group, a Malaysian company, and Resorts World began development.

The hotel is massive, containing 3,500 rooms, more than 40 food and beverage outlets, 250,000 square feet of meeting space and 117,000 square feet of casino space.

Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World, boasted, “Outside is amazing. Wait until you see all the LEDs inside the property. There is a five-story globe that is a mirrored LED, just something like that in the world. There are many fun things that will be indispensable attractions within the property. ”

He says this is just what Vegas needs, coming out of the pandemic.

“It is exciting to see Las Vegas begin to retreat. This city is resilient. We have tried it in the past; “he will be back soon,” Sibella encouraged. “We are excited; we will help the city recover sooner. ”

The property is gorgeous and sophisticated, and he says everything is going full steam ahead. Sibella also notes that Resorts World will include some of its early history in Las Vegas.

“I grew up in this city,” he said. “My first job was at Stardust; “I was a bus guy here.”

Fast forward about four decades, and Sibella is at the forefront of this highly anticipated project. He is proud of it, and promises to be great to visitors and locals alike.

“I want to bring back old Las Vegas. I want this to have to do with staff and guests; we do not have a large corporation to report on. “We have our support in Malaysia, but it’s me and my team,” Sibella explained. “So we will set our tone and create the culture here. Ancient Las Vegas old, the one I grew up with. ”

There will be homage to Wayne Newton, elements of Elvis, an interesting art program, Van Gogh paintings and sculptures placed all over and many essential moments to see on Instagram.

And remember, this will be the first property to have a connection to the Las Vegas Convention Center. They are very enthusiastic about collaborating with The Boring Company and the People Moving Project, which should be ready by the end of the summer.

Resorts World has employed 1,100 employees to date but still has to recruit 5,000 over the next three weeks.