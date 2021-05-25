EU green travel permit expected to operate in Ireland by mid-July





The EU’s digital green neck, which is hoped to open up travel across the bloc, is expected to operate in Ireland by mid-July, according to people involved in government discussions. EU leaders are expected to approve the plan, which will become operational on July 1st, at the upcoming summit in Brussels, but member states will have six weeks to implement it. Ireland is likely to start the scheme in mid-July, which means that tourists holding a permit proving that the holder has either been vaccinated, has a negative test for Covid or has had the virus in the last six months will be able to enter the country without quarantine. Sources said work was being done on the challenges posed by the high rate of use of private tests in Irelands, but there was also considerable caution from public health experts for an early reopening. The government will retain the authority to check entry conditions, and monitor virus control and vaccination rates before the scheme is launched. The European Commission will have a system that allows member states to verify each other’s documents in the country next month, but individual countries must prepare their own structures to issue certificates, free of charge, to their residents. Once the Commission has its system ready for verification in all member states, members will begin to associate with it. The Commission does not say at what point exactly, after that, they will issue the certificates. Certificates have a public key, which does not hold personal data, but confirms that the holder is vaccinated, immune or negatively tested. States keep these in national directories, which are exchanged through the commission system, so they can verify each other’s certificates.

