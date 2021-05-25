International
Disney will shut down 100 international TV channels on the move
Walt Disney Co. plans to shut down 100 international TV channels this year as it marches towards a future where broadcasting services such as Disney + are ahead and at the center.
Chief executive Bob Chapek, speaking Monday at JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s technology and media conference, said the closures come in addition to the 30 foreign networks the company closed last year.
Much of this content will migrate to Disney +, “Chapek said.” It continues to be an essential strategy for us as we go straight to the consumer. “
Cleaning up corporate networks last year involved Disney Channel UK, part of Chapeks ’efforts to modernize and modernize the entertainment giant. This year, the company has added more adult content to its Disney + offering in Europe, using the Star brand. Chapek said most Disney + customers in the region have started watching Star programming.
Disney introduced Disney + Hotstar in India last year. This service, which features cricket matches and other local content, now accounts for 30% of the total number of Disney + 103.6 million subscribers worldwide. In April, meanwhile, Disney announced plans to shut down a number of its sports networks in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.
Chapek said Monday that the closures would depend on contracts the company has in individual markets. Earnings from some of Disney’s traditional television networks are helping pay for programs that may run on its broadcast services, which include Hulu and ESPN + in the US
But more and more consumers are choosing to watch content online and Disney wants to stay ahead of the trend, Chapek said.
We do not want to be on the back of that wave, “he said.” We want to be on the front end of that wave. “
