Amnesty International announces winners of human rights scholarship in honor of the late Gaëtan Mootoo

Amnesty International today announced the names of four scholarship recipients in honor of its late employee Gatan Mootoo, a West African Scholar who had been with the organization for more than 30 years.

This announcement is made public as the organization remembers him fondly on the anniversary of his death on May 25, 2018. Following a call for applications issued two months ago, the selection committee received a total of 274 applications. Four candidates – two women and two men – were selected as the recipients of the first edition of the Gatan Mootoo Human Rights Defender Scholarship.

The Gaetans relentless pursuit of justice saw him achieve human rights victories where others might have given up. His deep compassion for the individuals, whose freedom he sought to secure, and his unwavering commitment and humility, distinguish him as a champion of human rights we can all aspire to become. Through his work as a prosecuted human rights investigator, he changed the lives of an untold number of people around the world, said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International Secretary-General.

His loss both in the world of human rights and as a dear friend is felt so strongly, and together with his family, we honor his memory and his vast legacy by giving others the opportunity to follow in his footsteps. his in demand of a fairer world. I am pleased to congratulate the successful applicants.

Through the Gaetan Mootoo Scholarship, Tathi Yende Viviane (Cameroon), Charlin Ulderel Kinouanii Ntnondele (Republic of Congo), Alphonsine Demba (Sngal) and Faithe Kouassi Sylvain (Cte dIvoire) will be sponsored to attend the Ren Fassin International Institute Summer School of Human Rights which will take place from 5-24 July 2021. The online course will focus on international human rights law and international criminal and humanitarian law.

The four award winners, aged between 29 and 31, have already embarked on their human rights paths in their respective countries. They are inspired to follow in the footsteps of the Gatans and are working to bring justice to their respective communities.

Society is an opportunity for me to build a strong network of human rights defenders. This will also allow me to learn to better practice my passion, which is the protection of human rights in my community, said Tathi Yende Viviane from Cameroon.

Congolese civil society activist Charlin Ulderel Kinouanii Ntnondele said his commitment was motivated by the abolition of his right to education during a five-year armed conflict in his country.

“That is why it is necessary for me to participate in such a course, which will help me better stand for human rights and the consolidation of democracy in my country,” he said.

Senegalese citizen Alphonsine Demba, whose work focuses on the rights of women and children, found the opportunity of society that helped deepen her knowledge of human rights.

In the future, I plan to use the knowledge gained during the course to join a major human rights organization and work to better advocate for human rights and campaign for the effective implementation of human rights conventions. signed and ratified by our countries, she said.

For his part, Ivory Coast’s new human rights defender Sylvain Kouassi Faithe said he would use the training to better protect the rights of minority groups and prevent human rights violations in the central region of the place where he lives.

Gatan’s human rights research covered many parts of West and Central Africa Cte dIvoire, Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo. His meticulous findings and careful analysis led to the release of many prisoners of conscience, helped ensure justice and reparations for many victims, and helped many affected communities in their recovery processes following human rights abuses.

Standing up against human rights violations is increasingly challenging as the world around us transforms rapidly and the sources of oppression are transformed. We need to keep up the pace of change, address today’s issues, but also be smart, adaptable and engaging in order to protect human rights for the future, said Agnes Callamard.

We need to foster and equip new activists and new leaders now. We need to share knowledge, share and collaborate with them to help empower their action in their human rights realities. And we need to remove old barriers and open new doors so that their strength, innovation and vision drive the global human rights movement today and tomorrow. This scholarship is an important step towards this reality of human rights.