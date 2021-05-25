Suffering patients die while waiting for care after Manitoba hospitals overloaded with COVID-19, doctors say

Patients in Manitoba are suffering and dying while waiting for treatment for non-COVID-19-related diseases because the health system is overloaded, a group of doctors said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Six patients died while awaiting heart surgery, said Dr. Eric Jacobsohn, an intensive care unit physician and cardiac anesthesiologist, and one of six Manitoba physicians calling on the provincial government to close non-core businesses and issue a home stay warrant.

Measures are needed to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ease the burden of hospitals overloaded by the number of people seriously ill with the coronavirus, doctors say.

Even as Manitoba’s ICU capacity has increased 150 percent, the province has been forced to relocate patients to hospitals in Ontario to create more space. As of Monday, there were 88 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 14 patients who were transferred to hospitals in Ontario.

“These patients are seriously ill, they are younger and younger, and what is tragic and what is heartbreaking for the staff, these patients only suffer with their illness,” Jacobsohn said.

“Their families are not coming to the hospital and the psychological trauma for the patients who survive this, the families is simply immense. I think we will have an epidemic of post-traumatic stress disorder when all this is done.”

The fact that Manitoba has been forced to move patients from the province proves that the system has already reached its maximum capacity and the number of COVID-19 patients in need of intensive care will only increase in the coming weeks, said intensive care physician Dr. Daniel Roberts.

“As the numbers increase, we will seek more jurisdiction to get our patients, even if the curve levels have dropped. We need to lower it,” he said.

With COVID-19 patients receiving resources from other areas, the province has had to postpone many other urgent health care procedures, such as cancer screening and diagnosis.

Delaying treatments not only prolongs patients’ suffering, but also makes their conditions more difficult to treat on the street, doctors say.

More to come

Previous story below

A group of doctors is urging the province to take bigger steps to protect Manitobans because hospitals are so overcrowded with people having COVID-19 that patients are at risk of inadequate care.

In a press release issued Monday, six doctors of various specialties said a home stay order and the closure of non-core businesses are necessary to prevent further loss of life and critical illness. Doctors are addressing the media in a video conference call at 10 a.m. today.

They say further restrictions are necessary because patients cared for in hospitals became ill at work, in shopping malls and places where they were allowed or had to go.

“It’s clear that the rules are simply not good enough to get us out of this crisis,” the statement said.

Some patients were transferred to Ontario

As of Monday, there were 88 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 14 patients who were transferred to hospitals in Ontario to increase hospital capacity.

Doctors warn that patients with or without COVID-19 are at risk of inadequate care.

“Anyone who has a severe chronic condition, who may have an early cancer to be diagnosed, or who needs urgent surgery is now at high risk of not receiving proper care,” the statement said.

Doctors say they know there are serious financial and psychological implications of a stricter blockade but that lives are at stake.

“The short-term financial pain fades compared to the long-term financial, psychological and physical damage to Manitobans of a set of prolonged and ineffective restrictions,” the statement said.

The exemption calls for the province to introduce compulsory sick leave as other provinces have done, instead of a voluntary program.

In early May, the province announced that employers who no longer pay their workers sick leave will receive $ 600 per employee to cover up to five full days of COVID-related illness leave.

Sick leave can be taken for COVID-19 testing, vaccination dates, vaccination side effects, self-isolation after a positive test taker care for a loved one in any of those circumstances.

The final call to action is for every Manitoban.

Doctors are urging every member of the community to take whatever action they can to stay safe and stay home, even if the government does not require it.