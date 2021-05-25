International
In Paradise and beyond, wage increases are delaying the global recovery
However, there, newcomers should not expect large salary increases from local businesses, whose limits are being hit by the need to keep prices low to win customers.
“Businesses are trying to cope with (labor shortages) in different ways but we are not seeing wage pressures across the industry,” said Daniel Gschwind, chief executive of the Queensland Tourism Industry Council.
In the decade since the global financial crisis, wage growth around the world was struggling to recover even before COVID-19 blockades last year pushed it even further in many countries, according to the International Labor Organization.
Now, as investors and policymakers judge whether the pandemic stimulus will end in unwanted inflation, labor markets are sending lower wage-raising signals commonly seen as a prerequisite for steady price increases.
While some workers in fast-recovering sectors are already being pursued with higher wages, the overall picture is one where wage growth is delaying recovery and is often overestimated by data distorted by COVID-related effects.
This is even before some unknowns – such as the degree to which the pandemic pushes more firms to downsize or lay off jobs in favor of automation – weigh on future payroll models.
In the United States, Federal Reserve officials argue that healthy wage growth will be perhaps the most important signal that labor markets are improving.
But the pandemic has made it difficult to determine what is really going on. Average hourly earnings have marked an early increase in the health crisis, but only because so many low-wage workers have left their jobs. This then led to significant declines as they returned to work, meaning that government payroll data remain distorted.
Fed staff have developed alternative ways to track wages, and since March average wage increases have risen about 3.1% year-on-year – below the first 3.5% gain in 2019 and, they say, no indicator of conditions labor market bottlenecks.
Right now, modest wage increases in the US are embroiled in a debate over whether there is a labor shortage – a dissonant idea in an economy still 8 million fewer jobs than it was before the pandemic.
But the most important question that goes ahead is whether the pandemic leads to long-term economic scars or accelerates the underlying trends that were already acting as wage cuts.
Minutes from the Fed meeting in April included the observation that some businesses were either shrinking or “focusing on reducing costs or increasing productivity, especially through automation.”
Saving the consumer
As with the United States and Australia, Britain is seeing labor shortages as its vaccine-backed economic recovery begins. A May study by IHS Mark cited wage increases as a factor behind the largest increase in cost pressures in the UK services sector since July, 2008.
But the Office for National Statistics warned that the annual first-quarter annual wage increase of 4.0% was fraudulent because, as in the United States, lower-wage workers were more likely to have lost jobs in the pandemic during the year. passed.
Adjusting this, it estimates that wage growth is around 2.5% – close to its long-term average.
In the eurozone, a few months after the United States and Britain on the recovery curve, wage conditions are typical of the April 13 deal between Europe’s largest maker Volkswagen and union IG Metall for a modest 2.3% increase from next January – union requirements of 4%.
“A turnaround in wage bill payments is not expected – if at all – until mid-2022 earlier,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note, agreeing with European Central Bank policymakers who at their April meeting ruled that wage pressures were low.
In Japan, meanwhile, direct deflation is still seen as a bigger risk than inflation, with the Bank of Japan complaining that this has led households and companies to believe that prices will not rise much.
This perception in turn is reflected in weak or even negative wage pressures: Wages increased by 0.2% poor in March from the year after falling by 0.4% in 2019 and 1.2% in 2020.
Assuming that developed economies continue to recover, it cannot be ruled out that wage pressures will increase as labor demand increases. But then the question arises as to whether wage gains will raise prices as they have attempted in the past.
Some analysts are not convinced they will do so, citing factors such as China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001 as creating an environment where companies will remove more and save costs elsewhere than raise prices for customers.
Mike Kelly, head of multi-asset at PineBridge Investments, said many companies were operating in markets in which any offer to pass higher payroll costs to consumers would be “suicidal”.
“What companies are doing is that when they see those pressures, they bow to them but then they look elsewhere in their cost structure to remove it.”
