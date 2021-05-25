Deep roots after the recent violence in Northern Ireland

Analysis: Recent riots involve more than just Brexit, Northern Ireland protocol or police

from Jade Laganá, Cardiff University

A trade frontier below the Irish Sea; nationalists smashing pandemic rules at the funeral of a former IRA commander; police and prosecutors who do not arrest or prosecute anyone who attended the funeral: in Northern Ireland’s zero-sum politics, Protestant unionists and loyal working-class youth often feel forgotten and marginalized. They are now using mutilation to attract attention and power. However, what are the causes of the riots and how can the problem be dealt with more effectively?

Unemployment and inadequacy

It would be easy to attribute only the latest violence Brexi, for Northern Ireland protocol, and the perception of policing between the two communities, but that would be a simplification of issues. Over the past decades, there has been a growing concern about levels of educational attainment within loyal working-class communities. A widespread view links youth unemployment and under-achievement to insurgency and criminal activity.

Failure to address the situation as a whole has recently been suggested by a Civil Society Organization (CSO) service manager active in Belfast as ‘the biggest threat to our current political stability’. Moreover, the inability of educational and social policy initiatives to improve the situation in any meaningful way has raised important questions about how problems can be addressed more effectively.

‘This is the Northern Ireland bureaucracy,’ declared an active youth worker in a loyal Derry area (where the recent riots began). ‘We have different policies for everything, and different ways of working. Our politicians do not run the country: the civil service does.

The only people trying to address the problems of young people are settled in the voluntary sector and need to move away from explaining violence in Northern Ireland as a result of Brexit alone. We need to focus on the model of the social hierarchy on which unionism is built, where there are those who should govern and those who will be governed. ‘

The siege mentality

Historically, the beginning of industrialization in Ulster had raised the spectrum of class divisions and, as such, needed to establish new mechanisms for preserving Protestant unity in the face of the growing ‘Catholic threat’. This fear encouraged unionism to strengthen its hegemony.

Membership in organizations such as Order Orange brought the community into further isolation: The Order quickly became an important tool to help instill a ‘Protestant’ narrative of Irish history, which emphasized the ‘loyalty’ of its people as determined by their continued acceptance of a the social order that had enabled Britain, and Ulster, to become a race of the Empire.

This was achieved, in particular, by emphasizing the role played by political, social and religious leaders determined to defend ‘Protestant’ interests against a nascent and militant Catholicism.

Education reforms?

Inequalities emerged as a result of institutionalized routines and Unionist hegemony had to be exploited through institutions to manage population behavior.

Therefore, state institutions became essential for the establishment of normative behavior, with schools becoming important instruments of social control. Subsequently, educational reforms aimed at making high schools accessible to all and not a privilege of a small elite, only partially succeeded in producing more meritocracy.

The Catholic working class has benefited more from such reforms than their Protestant counterparts, and this is because employment opportunities for Protestants from manual training were better than those of Catholics.

As such, higher education was seen as a major avenue for possible social movement for Catholics. Large sections of the Catholic community wanted to bring about social and economic change in the face of real and perceived discriminatory practices by the union government.

This was very obvious, for example, in the early writings of John Hume, who was extremely critical of politics and politicians for failing to provide constructive leadership and who called for collective, non-political action to address the real issues facing the population.

No equal emphasis was placed on education within the Protestant working-class communities, even as traditional industries began to decline. This contributed to a significant long-term underestimation of educational attainment as a means of social movement. As noted by an active youth worker in one of Belfast’s most deprived loyal areas:

“For me, the main reason why children fail to achieve is the complete lack of aspirations since the child was born until”

To further aggravate this context, despite the existence of evidence regarding a historical separation from education, there has been a failure on the part of unionist politicians to address the situation significantly, which raises questions about the desire of unionist politics to bring about change.

Prohibition of violence

While there is no clear indication that the recent riots are being orchestrated by an organized group, violence has focused on areas where criminal gangs linked to loyal paramilitaries have significant influence. Most of the protesters are young, with some participants aged 12, according to to Northern Ireland Police Service (PSNI). “I sincerely doubt that some of those young protesters have read the Protocol or have any meaning of Brexit,” commented the same youth worker mentioned above.

‘Stopping violence means addressing social issues from the bottom up’ and this kind of work is undertaken by CSOs across Northern Ireland: young workers, volunteers, project coordinators and even former political prisoners who were the adhesive that holds Northern Ireland together. They are simply not trying to take young people out of the streets, but, through their work, they are peacefully challenging an outdated system based on a concept of hegemony that has not been able to adapt to modern times.

An important legacy of this is evident in the negative impact this view has had on the education of the Protestant working classes and their social mobility. Unionism used religious and sectarian divisions to support its political base and to advance a conservative form of politics that upheld a ‘natural’ social order. In doing so, they successfully created a cultural perspective based on the principle that education was for some and not for others.

The issue, and its social consequences, need to be addressed with greater determination by union leaders to bring about change and (perhaps) mitigate violence. However, this can only happen when politics will be willing to accept that history helped create a significant cultural deficit and that unionism must change its fundamental meaning in a post-Brexit era.

Dr. Giada Laganá is a Research Assistant at Welsh Institute for Research and Social and Economic Data IN Cardiff University. She is the author of European Union and the Peace Process in Northern Ireland (Palgrave McMillan)

The views expressed herein are those of the author and do not represent or reflect the views of RTÉ