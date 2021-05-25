Indian libraries participate to help rebuild library in Gaza destroyed by IDF





// UK indie bookstores rally to help rebuild Gaza’s largest store after IDF demolished it last week // At the time of writing, the People Funding Campaign had raised $ 134,478 from a $ 250,000 target Several independent libraries around the UK have donated a call for people funding to rebuild Gaza’s largest store after the Israeli Defense Force demolished it last week. The Samir Mansour Library was among many civilian buildings across Gaza targeted and destroyed by Israeli missiles last week. the main online fundraiser founded to help rebuild the library is being run by human rights lawyers Mahvish Rukhsana and Clive Stafford Smith, also the founder of the nonprofit organization Reprieve. According toBookseller, Dorset Little Toller Library, West Yorkshire’s Bluemoose Books and Indie Bookshops UK – an independent online book directory – are among the UK book retailers that have pledged support for the rebuilding campaign. At the time of writing, the People Funding Campaign had raised $ 134,478 from a target of $ 250,000 (177,000). All funds from the campaign will be donated to library owner Samir Mansour to help him rebuild his business, which also served as a community center and publishing house for Palestinians in Gaza. The Samir Mansour Library was reduced to rubble a few days before a ceasefire was agreed between Hamas and the Israeli government. The ceasefire came after 11 days of fighting between the two groups, which ended the last round of violence in the besieged Gaza Strip since Israel placed the area under sea, land and air blockade in 2007. Israeli measures in occupied East Jerusalem – such as the imminent forced eviction of several Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods and police violence against unarmed Palestinian worshipers in the al-Aqsa Mosque – prompted Hamas to fire rockets that struck. the outskirts of Jerusalem before Israel escalated its response in Gaza. The latest round of violence led to at least 250 Palestinians in Gaza being killed by Israeli rockets, and nearly 2,000 were injured, while Hamas rockets killed 12 Israelis. Click here to subscribe to the free Daily Newspaper Retail Newspaper

