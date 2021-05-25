



LONDONR – (WIRE BUSINESS) – The International Aluminum Institute (IAI) has released new data today revealing a record 20 million tonnes of post-consumer waste consumption in 2019. This avoids 300 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions as recycled metal reduces demand for primary aluminum. This new high, published in the latest IAI Material Flow Flow update, represents nearly 60 percent of total scrap intake as post-consumer continues to exceed pre-consumer scrap levels. Post-consumption waste collection came from three main sources of packaging, vehicles and buildings and constructions. Commenting on the data, Scenarios and Forecasts by IAI Director Marlen Bertram, tha: Aluminum demand is expected to increase by about 80% by 2050 and the IAI predicts that recycled aluminum could meet half of that demand. With ambitious collection targets for used beverage cans and improved noodle recycling technologies, this rate could be even higher. Historical figures show that measures to increase the amount of aluminum products after consumption that are returning to production continue to be successful, Mrs. Bertram added. The latest figures are part of the annual update of the IAI Material Flow Model, published on Alucycle. Mrs. Bertram notes: IAI can now look back at nearly 70 years of historical data from mining to products, recycling and trade for nine regions and globally. The 2021 update includes a complete set of historical data for 2019, as well as partial databases for 2020. Aluminum is one of the most recyclable materials on the planet and the IAI is campaigning to ensure that end-of-life products are returned to the aluminum recycling loop given the economic and environmental value of metal in the global economy. The latest IAI update includes two key industry scenarios for all aspects of aluminum production and demand by 2050. This takes into account the impact of Covid-19 and plays a major data source for open-ended IAIs. last Aluminum Sector Greenhouse Gas Roads in 2050 report. The annual update provides a comprehensive overview of the aluminum industry covering primary aluminum production, aluminum production, inventories, semi-regional shipments and the trading of bauxite, aluminum, aluminum, semi, finished products and scrap. Download the fact sheet here Finish About IAI The International Aluminum Institute (IAI) is the only body representing the global primary aluminum industry. The institute has the most comprehensive global data on Aluminum with more than 40 years of analysis on production, consumption, energy use and environmental impact. Visit www.world-aluminium.org for more information. To learn more about our data along the aluminum value chain, visit Alucycle.

