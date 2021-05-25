Dickson: FAA EASA ‘Close Monitoring’ Assessment Activity





FAA Administrator Steve Dickson assured lawmakers that his agency is remaining committed to EASA to ensure certification and assessment approaches comply with the US Safety Agreement In letters to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Sam Graves (Missouri) and aviation subcommittee listing Republican Garret Graves (Louisiana), Dickson said the FAA takes “seriously” remarks made earlier in the year by EASA Director-General Patrick That “EASA” will increase the level of our involvement [and] our level of independent review of U.S. projects in order to build our own security assessments. “ He made the remarks before the European Parliament’s Committee on Transport and Tourism during a discussion on the EASA re-certification of the Boeing 737 Max. The statement prompted a letter from both Congressmen to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg expressing concern that EASA “intends to move away from the practice set to rely on the FAA to certify U.S. aircraft and products.” and will claim a more independent role in clearing their air capability. “They asked the secretary to confirm that EASA plans do not violate the bilateral security agreement between U.S. and European regulators. Responding on behalf of Buttigieg, Dickson told lawmakers that the FAA “is closely monitoring how EASA is approaching valuable ongoing projects.” The US / EU Security Agreement includes procedures to facilitate a more efficient process of bringing US and European products to market while enabling regulators to focus on higher security issues, he noted. “It is always the CAA prerogative to exercise additional scrutiny as it evaluates the certification work of another CAA,” Dickson said. “However, there is a limit to what CAA can reasonably insist on as part of its overall U.S. product evaluation process and still comply with the principles set out in a bilateral security agreement. aviation. “ Dickson credited the US / EU Security Agreement for continuing to reduce duplication of work done by both organizations since its implementation in 2011. “This reduction allows both the FAA and EASA to focus on new technology and security issues. higher risk, “he said. Lawmakers said they appreciated the Administrator’s efforts and added that they will continue to monitor the actions of the Administration and EASA under the bilateral agreement. “When it comes to international aviation security agreements with the EU or any other nation, the FAA and DOT are responsible for ensuring that those agreements are upheld and that our government fully supports the FAA gold standard processes and professionals,” they said. lawmakers in a joint statement.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos