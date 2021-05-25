Industry divided into international tax harmonization

The Biden administration has relaunched negotiations on global corporate taxation in recent weeks, with proposals that have spurred rising expectations of an agreement reached before the end of the summer. In the UK, tax and accounting professionals believe a deal is increasingly possible, but its greater security benefits for companies, a larger piece of the pie for the Treasury will be drained by the need for enterprises to restructured and a sharp increase in compliance

The US circulated its global taxation plans in early April to countries participating in the ongoing OECD Base Erosion and Profit Sharing (BEPS) talks. In Pillar One, which seeks to find a fairer way to tax the world’s largest digital companies, proposed that the field extend beyond the digital economy; and in Pillar Two, which maintains a global minimum corporate tax rate, the US proposed setting it at 21 percent.

The Biden administration’s strong support for the BEPS 2.0 project has really re-energized global discussions, says Barbara Angus, head of global tax policy at EYs Washington DC. The OECD goal of reaching an agreement by mid-2021 had seemed quite ambitious to many people when it was decided last October, but now it looks very likely that the countries will join in a conceptual agreement before the July G20 meeting of Finance Ministers .

In the face of this, the UK and US authorities are approaching the negotiations from opposite points of view. Roughly speaking, the US is more capable of Pillar 2, introducing a global minimum tax because it wants to raise taxes for American companies and does not want to be undermined by low tax regimes elsewhere. Meanwhile, the UK stated that their priority is to get the largest digital companies, mostly US-based, to pay their share of taxes in the UK. However, the two may not be that far apart.

The UK, when we were in the EU, was very hostile to tax harmonization, says John Cullinane, director of public policy at the Chartered Tax Institute. But even though we have promoted a low tax agenda over the years, we are currently imposing corporate taxes, and so the Treasury may be secretly pleased to have international coverage for this face times in British politics.

And Tim Sarson, a partner in international taxation at KPMG, says: Before the pandemic we were on a trajectory of up to 17 percent corporate tax, so we would have been the big economy with probably the highest negatively impacted voice from this. But with our rate hike, I’m not sure that’s the issue anymore.

The biggest losers from a global minimum tax rate would be low-tax countries like Ireland, Luxembourg and Switzerland, it is generally agreed, where multinational companies are happy to settle and channel profits with the help of transfer pricing. The net winners would be the countries with the highest tax levels where digital services are sold or used, but little tax is paid. However, the UK Patent Box scheme – which offers a lower tax rate of 10 per cent for companies investing significantly in R&D – could be jeopardized by a global minimum rate.

Maggie Cooper, a lecturer in management accounting at Henley School of Business suggests that there is reason why the UK Government is reluctant to publicly embrace a global minimum tax rate: It could be that they are under pressure from territories outside the UK and crown dependencies that rely on their low level or no tax offer to attract businesses to settle there.

However, she thinks the U.S. governments’ proposal for a 21 percent rate is no more than an opening range, and the U.S. Treasury seems to have accepted that; recently said companies must pay at least 15 per cent tax on their profits, which could be postponed above at a later date.

Pillar 1 proposals, meanwhile, are unlikely to affect many UK companies initially, but should prove a net benefit to the UK Treasury and, if implemented, would pave the way for the UK Government to abolish the Digital Services Tax, which the US threatened to retaliate. Matt Stringer, director of corporate and international taxation at Grant Thornton, says it remains to be seen whether this will result in digital players paying more taxes, but adds: The proposals will certainly allocate a larger share of the base. taxes in client jurisdictions, away from traditional IP owners and toward more active customer locations.

It is clear that any agreement on global taxation agreed in the coming weeks will present a number of implementation issues. Aamer Rafic, global head of transfer pricing at PWC, says one of these is who delivers shifting tax rights to market economies and how does this interact with existing transfer pricing guidelines and models? Another is how to get countries to buy if the various tax administrations do not agree on calculations for what can be paid under the Pillar 1 tax. These challenges existed before the U.S. proposals and will have to be addressed before any implementation takes place, says Rafiq.

For tax and accounting professionals, a new global tax deal will create a lot of jobs, Sarson says. With every major international tax change, you go through several stages, he explains. The early stages are about helping our clients model what impact it might have, and do a scenario planning. Once the major implications are absorbed, companies will need advice on two main fronts. One is to help them restructure and rethink their patterns of functioning to deal with the new reality. And then there is the compliance that comes with it.

Bidding price is a new system that creates a fairer distribution of taxes between countries and better reflects the changing nature of economic activity. As many of the participants have said, it also means a return to competition at the end, where countries pursue investments by lowering their tax levels.

Barbara Angus at EY indicates there will be some pain in terms of legislating and policing the new system. The complexity of the envisaged rules would create uncertainty and is likely to generate controversy, and reducing that uncertainty and resolving controversies would require the development and implementation of new robust dispute prevention and resolution processes, she says.

Making the deal will require compromise and trade the horses, Cullinane says, but it is very likely that we feel there is a moment here and now is the time. So if you want to save the internationally negotiated set, this is the time to do it.