} ] } Now the “Friendly” Corner One of the most influential images witnessed during the current reunion of Confederate and Federal veterans in Gettysburg is depicted in this photograph. Through the stone wall, which marks the borders of the famous “Bloody Angle” where Pickett lost over 3,000 men from a force of 6,000, these old soldiers of the North and South shook hands in brotherly love. Title: Now the “Friendly” Corner One of the most influential images witnessed during the current reunion of Confederate and Federal veterans in Gettysburg is depicted in this photograph. Beyond the stone wall, which marks the borders of the famous “Bloody Angle” where Pickett lost over 3,000 men from a force of 6,000 these old North and South soldiers clasped hands in brotherly affection / / International News Service, 200 William St . , New York.

Creator (s): International News Service, photographer



Date of creation / Publication:

[New York] : [International News Service], [1913]

Average: 1 photo: silver gelatin printing; sheet 28 x 36 cm.

Summary:

The photos show Union and Confederate veterans shaking hands during reunification.

Rights Advisory:

No known restrictions on publication.

Call number:

LOT 14043-2, no. 1034 [P&P]

Depot:

Print and Photo Division of the Library of Congress Washington, DC 20540 USA http://hdl.loc.gov/loc.pnp/pp.print

Notes: Title by article. Gift; Tom Liljenquist; 2018; (DLC / PP-2017: 171-2, previously deposit D074) Bought by: Everitt Bowles, Woodstock, Georgia, March 2018. Forms part of: The Liljenquist Family Collection of Civil War Photographs (Library of Congress). pp / lilac

Courses:

Formats:

Collections:

Part of:

Liljenquist Family Collection (Library of Congress)

Enter this record:





No known restrictions on publication.

