Online courses help University College student pursue global education – MTSU News
Some people choose to study internationally focused directions because they would like to see the world. New MTSU Svetlana Baranova of Murfreesboro chose its direction Professional Studies with a concentration on International organizational leadership because she already has it, and loves every second of it.
Baranova was born in Russia and visited Egypt, Singapore, Turkey and a number of other countries as children. But her biggest adventure to date came when 5-year-old Svetlana and her mother moved to the United States. Her mothers careful planning and ambition inspire her to do the same.
“My mother has always told me to never stop looking for my desires and my goals in life,” Baranova said. Even if it is scary, I have to ask for it because if we do not try, we will regret it later.
In high school, Baranova began to realize that her love of travel could become a day in her career. She was also quite confident that she wanted to work in a leadership role as she liked leading teams during group projects and keeping everyone on schedule.
So when it came time to choose her direction at MTSU, she found the focus of international organizational leadership within University Colleges Professional Studies Program and knew it was perfect for him. After seeing the courses, I realized that this was what I liked to do and it was what I needed to do specialization, she said.
She also chose to focus on leading the international organization for the wide range of career opportunities it offers. She noted that her Team Management and Decision Making course helped her understand how leaders in a company make difficult decisions because of leadership psychology. Throughout her time in these classes, Shes considered opportunities in several areas, including tourism, leadership and management in several different countries.
Online classes put it ‘in the area’
Baranova said she is extremely grateful for her travel experiences, as she has learned early on to accept different types of people and learn about their cultures. Of course, COVID-19 the pandemic stopped some of her latest travel plans, but she took the time to work multiple jobs on campus and at a local restaurant to save for future trips.
With so many commitments on time, Baranova appreciates the fact that her degree is available online and allows for a flexible schedule.
Online classes really allow me to get into the area and handle my school chores because I take the time to do it, she said. When I am choosing classes now, I am doing my best to get all the classes online because I wanted to love it so much.
Baranova’s passion is reflected in her academic success and she was recently awarded one of several MT Scholarships Engage. Baranovas long as vice president of leadership at MTSU Chapter DECA, an organization for student leadership and entrepreneurship training, made it a natural choice for the scholarship.
MT Engage is the latest MTSU Quality Enhancement Program, which seeks to enable students to be actively involved in their college education experience through the strategic use of technology, hands-on activities and other techniques to keep them physically and mentally connected in their classrooms.
By identifying and reflecting on the links between her experiences, course assignments and professional goals, Svetlana’s ePortfolio gives readers a strong sense of who she is and what she hopes to achieve as a student and in her future profession, she said. Julie Myatt, Director MT Engage.
With graduation on the horizon, Baranova is planning for her next adventure, already achieving graduation programs and looking for one that suits her interests. She says she will still find time to travel despite her busy schedule because her global perspective is what pushes her to succeed.
Travel shows what textbooks can’t, she said. I have to follow it in order to progress in the classroom as well. Travel allows me to see the world from different angles, and that’s so important in a future leadership position.
