SMEs select production leaders for International Honor Awards 2021





SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / – SME, the professional association that brings together professional producers, academics and communities from all disciplines, has announced its recipients of the International Honorary Award for 2021. These leaders, from industry and academia, are recognized for their contribution to production, research, education, scientific publications and service to SMEs. For more than six decades, International SME Honors have identified professionals whose work bodies have led to critical advances and advances in production technologies, processes, and education, as well as honored members for their volunteerism. “These award winners, all members of SMEs, embody professional achievement and an overall impact on production,” he said. Bob Willig, CEO and CEO of SMEs. “Their contributions to industry and SMEs have resulted in a stronger, more advanced level of production of a very important industry.” International Honorary Awards 2021: Eli Whitney Productivity Award Shaw C. Feng, PhD, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland

C. Feng, PhD, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Service Joseph A. Siegel PRICE Bruce G. MacKender , LSME, NVM (in retirement) , Oregon City, Oregon

, LSME, NVM , Donald C. Burnham Production Management Award Ralph L. Resnick , FSME, C3Consultation, Latrobe, Pennsylvania

, FSME, C3Consultation, SME Research Medal Frederick W. Taylor Cornel F. Ehmann , PhD, FSME, Northwestern University , Evanston, Illinois

, PhD, FSME, , Progress Award for SME Albert M. Sargent Thomas R. Kurfess , PhD, FSME, NAE, PE, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Knoxville, Tennessee

, PhD, FSME, NAE, PE, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, The price of education for SMEs Tony L. Schmitz , PhD, FSME, University of Tennessee, Knoxville ; Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Knoxville, Tennessee

, PhD, FSME, ; Oak Ridge National Laboratory, SME Gold Medal Steven Y. Liang , PhD, FSME, Georgia Institute of Technology , Atlanta SMEs are currently accepting nominations for the International Honorary Awards 2022. The submission deadline is 1 August. Price and appointment information is available at sme.org/awards. About SMEs SMEs connect production professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous producers and enterprises. With nearly 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SMEs are committed to promoting production technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance production. Learn more atsme.org, follow@SME_MFGon Twitter orfacebook.com/SMEmfg. WE ARE THE SOURCE Similar links https://www.sme.org/









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos