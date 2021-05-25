Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The last:

QuebecPrime Minister Franois Legaultsa said the curfew for COVID-19 will be raised throughout the province on Friday as part of its gradual reopening plan.

Outdoor dining restaurants will be allowed in the province and outdoor gatherings of up to eight people could also take place starting Friday, the prime minister announced at a press conference.

Legault said he expects all of Quebec to emerge from the province’s highest pandemic alert level by June 7th. He said five of the 10 regions at the red level will switch to the orange alert level on May 31st.

Red level restrictions will continue in Montreal and Laval until June 7.

Early health officials in the province reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 and six related deaths.

The federal government, meanwhile, is deploying health workers, medical equipment and the military Manitoba as COVID-19 puts extra strain on provincial hospitals. Manitoba has the highest rate of new COVID-19 infection in North America currently, with more than 1,200 new cases confirmed over the past long weekend.

More than a dozen critical patients have already been sent to Ontario for intensive care, some as far away as Ottawa, London and Windsor. Manitoba reported 259 new cases Tuesday and two related deaths and announced yes extending public health orders until Saturday at 12:01 p.m. CT.

This does not include meetings, inside or outside, except between members of the same family, although there is a small exception for people living alone.

Some doctors in the province are calling for stricter restrictions, including a home stay order to prevent overcrowding in intensive care units.

LOOK | Non-COVID-19 patients are dying due to lack of care, says Manitoba doctor:

Only the most ‘terrible’ surgical procedures are being performed on many patients with Manitoba because much of the province’s medical staff is needed to care for critically ill COVID-19 patients, says Dr. Eric Jacobsohn, an intensive care physician. 1:29

Jim Carr, MP for the special cabinet representative of the Winnipeg South Center in the Prairies, says Ottawa is responding to requests for help from Manitoba.

Carr says the military is deploying to the top 23 nations to help with vaccinations, while epidemiologists and interviewers will help track contacts, and Ottawa is also preparing to send federal health care workers and potentially some of the Canadian Red Cross.

Carr says Manitoba has also demanded more personal protective equipment as the province’s healthcare system “is reaching its limit”.

-From the Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 2:20 pm ET

What is happening all over Canada

From 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had reported 1,364,729 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 49,659 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 25,314. More than 21.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far nationwide, according to the CBC vaccine tracker.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Moderna has assured him it will deliver millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next month but has not yet confirmed the exact amount or timing of deliveries. And said she has been on the phone with Moderna repeatedly, including this morning, to push for an actual delivery schedule for June and July.

Ontario figures reported for two days, saying there were 1,039 cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday and 33 deaths. As of Monday, officials said, 1,446 cases and eight additional deaths had been reported.

As of Tuesday, hospital admissions were 1,025, with 692 people inside ICU due to COVID-related disease.

The update comes as Ontario residents who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in mid-March will be able to book their second goal this week as the province seeks to use up its stocks before it expires. . The province’s top doctor said last week that those who received the first AstraZeneca stroke between March 10 and March 19 during a pilot project at several pharmacies and doctors’ offices will have priority for the second dose.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported Tuesday 11 new COVID-19 cases, each associated with a growing group in central Newfoundland.

New Scotlandreported 54 new cases on Tuesday whileNew Brunswickannounced nine new cases.

Beyond the North, Nunavut on Tuesday reported a new case of COVID-19 and five additional recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the territory to 13. Health officials in Yukon AND Northwestern territories had not yet provided an update for that day.

On Monday,Saskatchewanreported 103 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

INAlberta, the kindergarten for 12th graders in most of the province will return to their classrooms on Tuesday after switching to distance learning earlier this month. The planned return comes a day after the province reported 452 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.

INBritish Columbia, provincial health officials reported on Monday974 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths over three days. Officials in the province are expected to reveal the details of a reopening plan later Tuesday.

-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 2:20 pm ET

What is happening around the world

People sit Monday inside a COVID-19 vaccination site attached to Citi Field, New York Mets’ stadium in Queens, New York. (Amy Tennery / Reuters)

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 167.4 million COVID-19 cases had been reported worldwide, according to a US-based case tracking tool held by US-based Johns Hopkins University. The number of global deaths reported was higher se 3.4 million.

The Japanese government on Tuesday was quick to deny that a U.S. warning to Americans to avoid traveling to Japan would have an impact on Olympians wanting to compete in the Tokyo Delayed Games.

U.S. officials cited an increase in coronavirus cases in Japan caused by virus variants that could also pose risks to vaccinated people. They did not ban Americans from visiting Japan, but warnings could affect safety rates and whether Olympic athletes and other participants decide to join the Games, which begin on July 23.

The Canadian Public Health Agency currently advises against all non-essential travel abroad.

Most subway areas in Japan are under a state of emergency and are expected to remain so until mid-June due to the rise in serious COVID-19 cases that are putting pressure on the country’s medical care systems. This raises concerns about how the country could cope with the arrival of tens of thousands of Olympic participants if its hospitals remain stressed and few of its population is vaccinated.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said it still predicts that American athletes will be able to compete safely at the Tokyo Games. The Japanese public in opinion polls has expressed opposition to holding the Games out of security concerns while most people will not be vaccinated.

WATCH | Infectious Diseases Specialist if the Olympics are to take place:

Manitoba has transferred at least 14 COVID-19 intensive care patients to Ontario as the ICU reaches capacity. Ottawa promised to send aid in the form of the Canadian Red Cross and Armed Forces. 2:02

INMiddle East, Bahrain’s Ministry of Health on Monday reported 28 deaths, the highest daily number in the small island country, which has seen an increase in coronavirus cases to record levels.

IN Asia-Pacificregion, India’s official number of daily new coronavirus infections fell to its lowest level in nearly six weeks in the last 24 hours, offering hope that a second devastating wave is falling, but government leaders said shortages of vaccines were a concern.

A note of appreciation is written on a wall inside a COVID-19 vaccine site attached to the New York Mets Stadium. (Amy Tennery / Reuters)

Australia’s second largest city, Melbourne, reinstated COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday as authorities tried to find the missing link in a new explosion, prompting New Zealand to halt a “travel bubble” with the state of Victoria .

IN Americas, The Haitian government has imposed a night curfew and other restrictions under an eight-day “health emergency” aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. All outdoor activities will be banned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. under a decree issued Monday by President Jovenel Moise.

The decree also makes the use of face masks mandatory for anyone in public, while temperature controls and hand washing stations are required for all public or private buildings such as banks, schools, hospitals and markets.

INAfrica, South Africa reported 2,383 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and an additional 72 deaths, according to an update posted by the health minister. The number of vaccines administered was more than 651,000.

INEurope, the British government has been accused of introducing local blockades with theft after imposing stricter restrictions on eight local areas in England which it says are hotspots for the first coronavirus variant identified in India. On Tuesday, lawmakers and local public health officials said they were unaware of the changes the Conservative government posted online last Friday.

-From the Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 12:15 pm ET

Do you have questions about this story? We are responding as much as we can to the comments.