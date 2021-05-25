Italy Will Prove Four Egyptian Agents In Murder Of Italian Student





Prosecutors in Italy could try four Egyptian security agents on charges of abducting, torturing and killing an Italian doctor whose body was found brutally on the outskirts of Cairo in 2016, a judge in Rome ruled on Tuesday. Agents from Egypts National Security Agency will be tried in absentia on the death of student Giulio Regeni, as legal authorities in Rome were unable to speak to them or find their addresses in Egypt. The judge, Pier Luigi Balestrieri, ruled that, given the attention given to the case in the Italian and international media, it was impossible for the defendants not to be aware of the legal proceedings against them and ordered a trial to begin in October. It took us 64 months, Alessandra Ballerini, Paola’s lawyer, and Claudio Regeni, the parents of the slain student, told reporters before leaving the courthouse. But today is a good finish line and a good starting point.

Paola and Claudio often say that all human rights were violated against Giulio, added Ms. Ballerini. Today we hope that at least the right to justice will not be violated. Major Madgi Ibrahim Abdelal Sharif, Major General Tariq Sabir, Colonel Athar Kamel Mohamed Ibrahim and Colonel Uhsam Helmi are charged with the aggravated abduction of Mr. Regen, who was investigating labor unions in Cairo when he disappeared, and could face up to 10 years in prison on that charge. Public defenders were automatically appointed for them in the Italian judicial system. Major Sharif, who has also been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, could also receive a life sentence. If the defendants are found guilty, the Italian authorities may decide to seek their extradition from Egypt. More than five years after the assassination, the case still receives intense media coverage in Italy, and the Regeni family and their lawyer often speak at human rights conferences and in front of student groups and appear on national television in their campaign to demand the truth about murder. Last week, they met with Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Many Italian politicians have promised to help Regenis in their quest for justice, but Egypt has in recent years stopped cooperating with investigators on the matter, making extradition impossible.

The investigation in Rome is based mainly on evidence collected in Cairo by Italian police, or on their analysis of video footage from the metro station where Mr. Regen disappeared and cell phone traffic in the area. A number of witnesses have appeared in recent months. Their nationalities and identities are being kept secret by Italian authorities to protect them. According to court documents, a witness without Mr. Regeni, 28, handcuffed and with visible signs of torture in an Egyptian Interior Ministry office, another heard a confession that Major Sharif allegedly made to a colleague during a mission in Nairobi, Kenya. A third said a salesman believed to have betrayed Mr. Regen and spied on him on behalf of the National Security Agency, was aware that Mr. Regen was sent to the offices of the agencies, the documents say. A fourth said officials firmly believed that Mr. Regen was a spy, seeing suspiciously that he was doing Ph.D. at Cambridge University in Britain.

