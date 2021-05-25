A former parish councilor who made headlines around the world as the first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has died of an unrelated disease.

illiam “Bill” Shakespeare, then 81, was the second person in the UK to receive a coronavirus vaccine outside of a clinical trial.

Photographs of him receiving an injection at Coventry University Hospital last December – shortly after 90-year-old Margaret Keenan – made headlines in numerous newspapers, including a New York Post report titled “Flu Mitigation.”

Mr Shakespeare, who died after suffering a stroke, was proud to be one of the first to receive the vaccine, his wife Joy said in a statement released through the University Hospitals Coventry and the Warwickshire NHS Trust.

She said: “Bill was very grateful for providing the opportunity to become one of the first people in the world to be given the vaccine.

“It was something he was extremely proud of – he liked to see the media coverage and the positive change he was able to make in the lives of so many people.

“He often talked to people about it and always encouraged everyone to get their vaccine whenever he could.”

Mr Shakespeare, a father of two and grandfather of four living in Brownshill Green, Coventry, died peacefully last Thursday at University Hospital.

Praising the care her husband received, his widow added: “All the staff were so caring, compassionate and respectful and we could not be more grateful. They are an absolute merit to their profession and the NHS.”

Born in Coventry, Mr. Shakespeare served on the Allesley Parish Council for more than 30 years, and as school governor for more than two decades.

The retired airport engineer was also involved in planting hundreds of trees in Coundon Wedge, Allesley and in creating Coundon Wood.

His wife added: “Bill loved meeting people and helping them in every way possible. Above all he was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, nicknamed Pop Pops by grandchildren. He left a trace of great to all who knew him and will be greatly lost. “

Mr Shakespeare was ill in a poor neighborhood when he received the vaccination.

In a tweet in his honor, the West Midlands Labor Party said: “We are sorry to hear of the death of Coventry Labor insurgent Bill Shakespeare. Bill made world titles as the first man to vaccinate Covid.

“His decades of service to the party was recently recognized by @Keir_Starmer. Our thoughts are with Joy and Bill’s family and friends.”

Coventry City Councilwoman Jayne Innes said she was sad and upset when she heard about her friend’s death.

The Labor Advisor, who represents the Whoberley neighborhood, offered her condolences to Mr. Shakespeare’s family on Facebook, adding: “Bill will be remembered for many things, including the taste of wickedness.”