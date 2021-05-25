Leaders revolt over Covid rules in various hotspots – insisting travel is not forbidden

Boris Johnson is facing a revolt over Covid travel rules as council leaders say people in various hotspots should not cancel their vacations this half term.

The prime minister was attacked following the instruction, changed Friday night, advised 2 million people in England not to leave their area if possible and to avoid meetings inside.

A joint statement this afternoon from the directors of public health in Burnley, Bedford, Blackburn, Bolton, Kirklees, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside said: “Following national coverage of the recently revised guidelines we have met with national officials and confirmed that no “There are restrictions when traveling in or out of each of our areas: There are no local roadblocks”.

However, Downing Street today stood by the guideline, stressing that while it is not law and never has been, “non-essential travel” is not encouraged.

Asked if families in eight areas should cancel their medium-term plans, the prime minister’s spokesman said they should “understand the additional risk of transmission posed by this variant and recognize that there is additional risk and a potential threat of roadmap disruption.”

So we encourage people to be careful.

But Andy Burnham said: "People will have set plans and will have arrangements for the bank holiday weekend.







“And I don’t think it’s reasonable to expect people to change all those plans in the back of something that was released without reasonable explanation a few days ago.”

The mayor of Greater Manchester called for an urgent update of the directive – which is not a legal ban – today to make it clearer.

Mr Burnham said: “Let ‘s not repeat last year’ s mistakes, let ‘s clarify this just before the banking holiday weekend, so that everyone knows where they stand.

Bolton Council Chairman Tory David Greenhalgh agreed that residents should not cancel their vacations if they had planned them for half term. “

He signaled confusion and being “isolated” could lead to unrest, telling reporters: “There is a fundamental resentment that can very easily, if we are not careful, turn into anger.”

Leicester City Council also appeared outraged, telling the media: “The new advice on the governments website is exactly that.

"We do not have any evidence as to why people or businesses in Leicester should not continue to follow existing national guidelines.







“We always suggest that people should take a cautious approach and make reasonable judgments when restrictions are eased as part of governments’ roadmap, and that still applies.

“When making travel arrangements, or mixing in, we should all follow the necessary precautions, which include ventilating rooms and vehicles if you share the car; wearing a face mask on public transport; and following the rule of two families or six persons if they meet indoors. “

Local leaders spoke after a meeting with the government today.

Leicester Public Health Director Professor Ivan Browne said: “Officials confirmed that there are no restrictions on travel in or out of any of our areas and it was a mistake to suggest there was.

The North Tyneside Director of Public Health said: “Following national coverage of the recently revised guidelines, we have met with national officials and confirmed that there are no restrictions on travel in or out of North Tyneside.

The government’s surprise instructions advised people not to travel in or out of the eight areas – but neither did local public health directors when it was updated Friday night.

The rules on the government website say that people in the eight areas should meet outside and not inside where possible, keep 2 meters away from people you do not live with (unless you have formed a support bubble with them), and avoid traveling in and out of the affected areas if it is not essential, for example for work (if you cannot work from home) or education.

Downing Street today declined to say it could have handled communication better.

The spokesman for the Prime Ministers said: “We have been clear all along that people in these areas should exercise the additional risk posed by the variant and exercise their judgment.” He added: We are in contact with local authorities and this will continue.

No. 10 said residents in eight areas were still allowed to go on foreign holidays to the green list sites.

The spokesman said: “The guidance is clear for travel on the green list, which is not limited by the region. So that position is clear.

Mr Burnham said the rules had been “thrown into some confusion”.

He told reporters: “It would seem that the guide was republished on Friday, but it has been changed and it would seem that more emphasis would be placed on travel, and thus the confusion that was created.

“No one in our system was told about this change in the introduction of the instruction.”

“There has been a huge amount of confusion throughout the system. And that would seem to be in my view a pretty big communication mistake of the kind we saw a lot last year.”

No. 10 insisted that this is guidance, these are not legal restrictions “and said:” This is significantly different from the legal blockages that were before. This is an instruction issued for a specific number of blast zones.

Mr. Burnham said: There will be concern there today that this is a local blockage by stealth …

“We do not want to see any return to local blockages, we do not believe they worked, we believe the situation in 2021, the context is different from what we had in 2020 and we believe it needs to be made clear.”

Downing Street refused to rule out the possibility of local legal restrictions in places like Bolton.

But Mr Greenhalgh said he had spoken to figures in government and said: We are in a position to be able to say with certainty that there are no added restrictions coming to Bolton.

“There is no local blockage. The position in Bolton remains the same as it did at the time of the Prime Ministers’ announcement 10 days or so ago, and this has come as a considerable relief. [me].

He added: “It would appear that the instruction which was created and written on May 14 was reformatted on the government website late Friday evening and that is what has caused this latest media turmoil.”

Despite the fact that families should not wait to drop the half-year plans, he added: “I urge everyone to follow the instructions where they can.